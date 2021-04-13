Courier Capital LLC Reduces Holdings in iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IVW)

Courier Capital LLC lowered its position in shares of iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IVW) by 3.0% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,296,024 shares of the company’s stock after selling 40,697 shares during the period. iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF accounts for approximately 8.5% of Courier Capital LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its biggest holding. Courier Capital LLC owned approximately 0.27% of iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF worth $84,384,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in IVW. Marshall Wace LLP raised its stake in iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF by 55.5% in the 1st quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 2,104 shares of the company’s stock worth $363,000 after purchasing an additional 751 shares in the last quarter. First Trust Advisors LP increased its stake in iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF by 81.2% during the 1st quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 26,926 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,641,000 after acquiring an additional 12,069 shares during the period. Squarepoint Ops LLC bought a new stake in shares of iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at $2,143,000. OLD Mission Capital LLC acquired a new stake in shares of iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF during the 3rd quarter worth $1,139,000. Finally, Kingsview Wealth Management LLC increased its position in shares of iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF by 5.0% in the third quarter. Kingsview Wealth Management LLC now owns 4,298 shares of the company’s stock worth $993,000 after purchasing an additional 205 shares during the period.

Get iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF alerts:

Shares of iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF stock traded up $0.50 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $69.30. 34,716 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,362,022. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $64.72 and its 200-day moving average price is $65.37. iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF has a 12 month low of $43.26 and a 12 month high of $68.89.

iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF, formerly iShares S&P 500 Growth Index Fund (the Growth Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P 500/Citigroup Growth Index (the Growth Index). The Growth Index measures the performance of the large-capitalization growth sector of the United States equity market.

Further Reading: What is the significance of the death cross?

Receive News & Ratings for iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.