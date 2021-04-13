Courier Capital LLC Sells 2,952 Shares of Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VBR)

Courier Capital LLC trimmed its holdings in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VBR) by 6.4% in the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 43,152 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,952 shares during the period. Courier Capital LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF were worth $7,146,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the business. Brand Asset Management Group Inc. boosted its stake in Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF by 1.6% in the fourth quarter. Brand Asset Management Group Inc. now owns 4,776 shares of the company’s stock worth $679,000 after purchasing an additional 75 shares in the last quarter. Lakeview Capital Partners LLC grew its holdings in Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF by 16.5% during the 4th quarter. Lakeview Capital Partners LLC now owns 544 shares of the company’s stock worth $77,000 after acquiring an additional 77 shares during the last quarter. Western Wealth Management LLC increased its position in Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF by 2.3% in the 4th quarter. Western Wealth Management LLC now owns 3,639 shares of the company’s stock valued at $517,000 after acquiring an additional 81 shares in the last quarter. LexAurum Advisors LLC increased its position in Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF by 2.5% in the 4th quarter. LexAurum Advisors LLC now owns 3,461 shares of the company’s stock valued at $492,000 after acquiring an additional 83 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Newman Dignan & Sheerar Inc. raised its stake in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF by 2.3% in the fourth quarter. Newman Dignan & Sheerar Inc. now owns 3,787 shares of the company’s stock worth $539,000 after acquiring an additional 86 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF stock traded down $2.01 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $166.59. The company had a trading volume of 3,644 shares, compared to its average volume of 739,272. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $165.29 and a 200 day simple moving average of $143.30. Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF has a 1-year low of $86.95 and a 1-year high of $173.21.

Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Small-Cap Value Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the MSCI US Small Cap Value Index (the Index). The Index is a diversified index of value stocks of smaller United States companies.

