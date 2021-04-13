Courier Capital LLC Sells 3,237 Shares of Chevron Co. (NYSE:CVX)

Courier Capital LLC trimmed its stake in Chevron Co. (NYSE:CVX) by 5.3% during the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 58,230 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after selling 3,237 shares during the period. Courier Capital LLC’s holdings in Chevron were worth $6,102,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. United Bank grew its stake in Chevron by 15.0% during the third quarter. United Bank now owns 20,197 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $1,454,000 after buying an additional 2,627 shares during the last quarter. ExodusPoint Capital Management LP grew its position in Chevron by 108.2% during the 3rd quarter. ExodusPoint Capital Management LP now owns 5,934 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $427,000 after acquiring an additional 3,084 shares during the last quarter. Westover Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Chevron during the 3rd quarter valued at $299,000. IHT Wealth Management LLC raised its position in Chevron by 44.0% in the 3rd quarter. IHT Wealth Management LLC now owns 19,144 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $1,378,000 after purchasing an additional 5,853 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Chiron Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Chevron during the third quarter worth $510,000. 62.27% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of CVX stock traded up $0.60 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $102.38. 78,624 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 11,197,253. Chevron Co. has a 52 week low of $65.16 and a 52 week high of $112.70. The company has a current ratio of 1.26, a quick ratio of 0.97 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26. The business has a 50 day moving average of $105.14 and a two-hundred day moving average of $89.23. The company has a market capitalization of $197.22 billion, a PE ratio of -16.58, a PEG ratio of 5.74 and a beta of 1.33.

Chevron (NYSE:CVX) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 28th. The oil and gas company reported ($0.01) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.08 by ($0.09). The firm had revenue of $25.25 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $25.97 billion. Chevron had a negative net margin of 10.86% and a positive return on equity of 1.75%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 30.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $1.49 EPS. On average, research analysts forecast that Chevron Co. will post 0.03 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 10th. Investors of record on Wednesday, February 17th were given a $1.29 dividend. This represents a $5.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.04%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, February 16th. Chevron’s dividend payout ratio is presently 82.30%.

CVX has been the subject of several research reports. The Goldman Sachs Group cut shares of Chevron from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their price objective for the company from $117.00 to $113.00 in a research report on Tuesday, April 6th. Credit Suisse Group raised their price target on shares of Chevron from $115.00 to $126.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, March 15th. Truist upped their price objective on Chevron from $105.00 to $130.00 in a report on Wednesday, March 10th. Jefferies Financial Group cut Chevron from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $98.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Thursday, January 21st. Finally, HSBC raised Chevron from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price target for the company from $103.00 to $105.00 in a research note on Thursday, January 14th. Eleven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seventeen have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. Chevron currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $110.75.

In related news, CEO Michael K. Wirth sold 132,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $94.73, for a total value of $12,504,360.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 132,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $12,504,360. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CFO Pierre R. Breber sold 13,000 shares of Chevron stock in a transaction on Wednesday, January 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $95.00, for a total transaction of $1,235,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 13,686 shares in the company, valued at $1,300,170. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 159,700 shares of company stock worth $15,133,067 in the last 90 days. Company insiders own 0.28% of the company’s stock.

Chevron Company Profile

Chevron Corporation, through its subsidiaries, engages in integrated energy, chemicals, and petroleum operations worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Upstream and Downstream. The Upstream segment is involved in the exploration, development, and production of crude oil and natural gas; processing, liquefaction, transportation, and regasification associated with liquefied natural gas; transportation of crude oil through pipelines; and transportation, storage, and marketing of natural gas, as well as operates a gas-to-liquids plant.

