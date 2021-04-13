Courier Capital LLC Sells 432 Shares of iShares S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:IVV)

Courier Capital LLC lowered its stake in shares of iShares S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:IVV) by 0.3% in the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 138,065 shares of the company’s stock after selling 432 shares during the period. iShares S&P 500 ETF comprises about 5.5% of Courier Capital LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 2nd largest holding. Courier Capital LLC’s holdings in iShares S&P 500 ETF were worth $54,925,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Joseph P. Lucia & Associates LLC acquired a new position in shares of iShares S&P 500 ETF during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Perennial Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of iShares S&P 500 ETF during the fourth quarter worth approximately $29,000. Carolina Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in iShares S&P 500 ETF in the 4th quarter valued at $53,000. Chiron Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in iShares S&P 500 ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at $59,000. Finally, Field & Main Bank acquired a new stake in iShares S&P 500 ETF during the 4th quarter worth $78,000.

Get iShares S&P 500 ETF alerts:

Shares of NYSEARCA IVV traded up $0.49 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $413.64. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 93,270 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,309,701. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $394.56 and a two-hundred day moving average of $372.03. iShares S&P 500 ETF has a 1-year low of $272.29 and a 1-year high of $413.47.

iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Standard & Poor’s 500 Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the large-capitalization sector of the United States equity market.

See Also: Why Invest in Dividend Kings

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding IVV? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:IVV).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares S&P 500 ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares S&P 500 ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.