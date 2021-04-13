COVA Trading Up 21.5% This Week (COVA)

COVA (CURRENCY:COVA) traded 0.8% higher against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 20:00 PM Eastern on April 13th. During the last week, COVA has traded 21.5% higher against the U.S. dollar. One COVA coin can now be bought for about $0.0009 or 0.00000001 BTC on popular exchanges. COVA has a market cap of $2.36 million and $128,709.00 worth of COVA was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Chainlink (LINK) traded 8.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $36.04 or 0.00056838 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 1.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $12.32 or 0.00019429 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded 21% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded down 19.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 8.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00000355 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 5.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $55.89 or 0.00088139 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001577 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $395.85 or 0.00624207 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded down 4.8% against the dollar and now trades at $24.94 or 0.00039329 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded 5.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $20.30 or 0.00032004 BTC.

COVA Coin Profile

COVA is a coin. COVA’s total supply is 6,500,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 2,496,011,000 coins. COVA’s official message board is medium.com/@covatoken . The Reddit community for COVA is /r/Covalent_Official and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . COVA’s official website is covalent.ai . COVA’s official Twitter account is @covatoken

According to CryptoCompare, “Covalent is a new addition to the Internet protocol suite that specifies and enforces how data should be used. Under the Covalent protocol, data carries a “smart policy”. Whereas a usual data usage policy is expressed in natural language and is only enforceable by law, a “smart policy” is specified in programming language and is enforceable by code. “

COVA Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as COVA directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire COVA should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase COVA using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

