COVER Protocol (COVER) One Day Volume Tops $3.47 Million

COVER Protocol (CURRENCY:COVER) traded up 2.4% against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 19:00 PM ET on April 13th. One COVER Protocol coin can now be bought for about $456.11 or 0.00719693 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. COVER Protocol has a total market cap of $28.00 million and $3.47 million worth of COVER Protocol was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last seven days, COVER Protocol has traded 1.9% lower against the U.S. dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

COVER Protocol Profile

COVER Protocol (CRYPTO:COVER) is a coin. Its launch date was January 5th, 2021. COVER Protocol’s total supply is 67,433 coins and its circulating supply is 61,382 coins. COVER Protocol’s official Twitter account is @COVERProtocol and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official message board for COVER Protocol is coverprotocol.medium.com . The official website for COVER Protocol is www.coverprotocol.com

According to CryptoCompare, “Cover Protocol provides peer to peer coverage with fungible tokens. It lets the market set coverage prices as opposed to a bonding curve. Cover Protocol allows DeFi users to be protected against smart contract risk. It stabilizes the turbulent DeFi space by instilling confidence and trust between protocols and their users. By bridging the gap between decentralized finance and traditional finance, Cover Protocol aims to open the doors of DeFi to all investors. The COVER Token and Migrations (SAFE2 to COVER) The exact token distribution can be found here. In our original plans, we had a tentative amount of 55,000 $COVER to be migrated. However, the amount of $COVER eligible in the snapshot for claiming (for those who missed the $SAFE =>$SAFE2 migration) was lower than expected by 150 tokens. For now, this difference of 150 $COVER will be minted to the treasury and we will hold a vote for $COVER holders to decide on what we do with these tokens.On release, $SAFE2 holders can migrate to $COVER while those who missed the $SAFE -> $SAFE2 migration will be eligible to claim a partial amount of their snapshotted balance. There will be a MIGRATE button on the left bottom of the side nav. This page refers to the updated version of COVER. Historical data prior to the update can be consulted here. “

COVER Protocol Coin Trading

