Covestro (ETR:1COV) Given a €75.00 Price Target at The Goldman Sachs Group

Covestro (ETR:1COV) has been given a €75.00 ($88.24) price objective by equities research analysts at The Goldman Sachs Group in a research report issued on Tuesday, Borsen Zeitung reports. The firm currently has a “buy” rating on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group’s price target points to a potential upside of 32.93% from the stock’s current price.

A number of other research firms have also recently commented on 1COV. Nord/LB set a €58.00 ($68.24) target price on shares of Covestro and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 24th. UBS Group set a €50.00 ($58.82) price objective on Covestro and gave the company a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, March 19th. Credit Suisse Group set a €65.00 ($76.47) price objective on Covestro and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 24th. Barclays set a €68.00 ($80.00) price objective on Covestro and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 24th. Finally, Independent Research set a €61.00 ($71.76) price objective on Covestro and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 24th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Covestro has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of €61.15 ($71.95).

1COV stock opened at €56.42 ($66.38) on Tuesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $10.90 billion and a P/E ratio of 22.75. The company has a current ratio of 2.62, a quick ratio of 1.71 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 51.36. Covestro has a 12 month low of €27.94 ($32.87) and a 12 month high of €63.24 ($74.40). The firm has a 50-day moving average price of €58.20 and a 200-day moving average price of €51.52.

Covestro AG develops, produces, and markets polymer materials for various industries worldwide. The company operates in three segments: Polyurethanes; Polycarbonates; and Coatings, Adhesives, Specialties (CAS). The Polyurethanes segment develops, produces, and markets chemical precursors, such as diphenylmethane diisocyanate, toluene diisocyanate, and polyether polyol, which are used primarily in the furniture, construction, and automotive industries.

