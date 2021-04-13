Covestro (OTCMKTS:COVTY) Given Overweight Rating at Morgan Stanley

Covestro (OTCMKTS:COVTY)‘s stock had its “overweight” rating reaffirmed by investment analysts at Morgan Stanley in a report released on Tuesday, The Fly reports.

A number of other research firms also recently commented on COVTY. Berenberg Bank restated a “hold” rating on shares of Covestro in a research report on Friday, February 26th. Barclays reissued an “overweight” rating on shares of Covestro in a report on Thursday, February 25th. Zacks Investment Research raised Covestro from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $42.00 price target for the company in a research note on Friday, February 26th. Societe Generale reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Covestro in a research note on Thursday, February 25th. Finally, Citigroup cut Covestro from a “buy” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Monday, March 8th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating, seven have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $42.00.

Get Covestro alerts:

COVTY traded up $0.30 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $33.75. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 8,386 shares, compared to its average volume of 21,963. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $34.79 and a 200 day simple moving average of $30.86. The company has a current ratio of 3.03, a quick ratio of 2.10 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56. The firm has a market capitalization of $13.04 billion, a PE ratio of 57.20, a PEG ratio of 3.25 and a beta of 1.53. Covestro has a fifty-two week low of $15.13 and a fifty-two week high of $38.05.

Covestro (OTCMKTS:COVTY) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 23rd. The company reported $0.97 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.85 by $0.12. Covestro had a return on equity of 3.62% and a net margin of 1.82%. The company had revenue of $3.59 billion during the quarter. Research analysts expect that Covestro will post 1.27 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Covestro Company Profile

Covestro AG develops, produces, and markets polymer materials for various industries worldwide. The company operates in three segments: Polyurethanes; Polycarbonates; and Coatings, Adhesives, Specialties (CAS). The Polyurethanes segment develops, produces, and markets chemical precursors, such as diphenylmethane diisocyanate, toluene diisocyanate, and polyether polyol, which are used primarily in the furniture, construction, and automotive industries.

Featured Article: Understanding Specialty Certificates of Deposit



Receive News & Ratings for Covestro Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Covestro and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.