Covestro (OTCMKTS:COVTY) Stock Rating Reaffirmed by Morgan Stanley

Covestro (OTCMKTS:COVTY)‘s stock had its “overweight” rating reiterated by research analysts at Morgan Stanley in a note issued to investors on Tuesday, The Fly reports.

Other equities analysts have also issued research reports about the stock. Barclays reiterated an “overweight” rating on shares of Covestro in a report on Thursday, February 25th. Societe Generale reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Covestro in a research note on Thursday, February 25th. Credit Suisse Group reaffirmed a “neutral” rating on shares of Covestro in a research report on Wednesday, February 24th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Covestro in a report on Wednesday, February 24th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Covestro from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $42.00 price target on the stock in a report on Friday, February 26th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating, seven have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $42.00.

Get Covestro alerts:

COVTY stock traded up $0.30 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $33.75. 8,386 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 21,963. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $34.79 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $30.86. The company has a current ratio of 3.03, a quick ratio of 2.10 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56. Covestro has a 12 month low of $15.13 and a 12 month high of $38.05. The firm has a market capitalization of $13.04 billion, a P/E ratio of 57.20, a P/E/G ratio of 3.25 and a beta of 1.53.

Covestro (OTCMKTS:COVTY) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 23rd. The company reported $0.97 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.85 by $0.12. Covestro had a return on equity of 3.62% and a net margin of 1.82%. The business had revenue of $3.59 billion during the quarter. On average, equities research analysts predict that Covestro will post 1.27 earnings per share for the current year.

Covestro Company Profile

Covestro AG develops, produces, and markets polymer materials for various industries worldwide. The company operates in three segments: Polyurethanes; Polycarbonates; and Coatings, Adhesives, Specialties (CAS). The Polyurethanes segment develops, produces, and markets chemical precursors, such as diphenylmethane diisocyanate, toluene diisocyanate, and polyether polyol, which are used primarily in the furniture, construction, and automotive industries.

Read More: What is the definition of a trade war?

Receive News & Ratings for Covestro Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Covestro and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.