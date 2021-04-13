Cowen Boosts NVIDIA (NASDAQ:NVDA) Price Target to $675.00

NVIDIA (NASDAQ:NVDA) had its price objective raised by stock analysts at Cowen from $665.00 to $675.00 in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday, Briefing.com reports. The firm presently has an “outperform” rating on the computer hardware maker’s stock. Cowen’s target price points to a potential upside of 10.95% from the stock’s current price.
Other research analysts also recently issued reports about the stock. Cascend Securities upped their target price on NVIDIA from $620.00 to $640.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 3rd. Mizuho raised their price objective on NVIDIA from $605.00 to $650.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 3rd. BMO Capital Markets lifted their price target on shares of NVIDIA from $650.00 to $680.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, February 22nd. Barclays boosted their target price on shares of NVIDIA from $550.00 to $600.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 26th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Needham & Company LLC increased their price target on NVIDIA from $700.00 to $800.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 3rd. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and twenty-nine have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $593.83.
NVDA opened at $608.36 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39, a quick ratio of 3.52 and a current ratio of 3.92. NVIDIA has a 52-week low of $257.00 and a 52-week high of $614.90. The firm has a market cap of $377.18 billion, a P/E ratio of 99.57, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.87 and a beta of 1.45. The business’s fifty day moving average is $532.23 and its 200-day moving average is $537.28.
In other news, Director Mark L. Perry sold 6,104 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, April 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $556.58, for a total transaction of $3,397,364.32. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 8,031 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,469,893.98. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 4.47% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.
Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. PrairieView Partners LLC purchased a new position in NVIDIA during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Cedar Mountain Advisors LLC bought a new stake in NVIDIA during the fourth quarter valued at $34,000. Bartlett & Co. LLC grew its position in NVIDIA by 48.2% during the fourth quarter. Bartlett & Co. LLC now owns 83 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock valued at $43,000 after acquiring an additional 27 shares during the last quarter. Perennial Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of NVIDIA in the 4th quarter worth approximately $49,000. Finally, Litman Gregory Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of NVIDIA in the 4th quarter valued at $52,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 65.70% of the company’s stock.
NVIDIA Company Profile
NVIDIA Corporation operates as a visual computing company worldwide. It operates in two segments, GPU and Tegra Processor. The GPU segment offers processors, which include GeForce for PC gaming and mainstream PCs; GeForce NOW for cloud-based gaming; Quadro for design professionals working in computer-aided design, video editing, special effects, and other creative applications; Tesla for artificial intelligence (AI) utilizing deep learning, accelerated computing, and general purpose computing; GRID, which provides power of NVIDIA graphics through the cloud and datacenters; DGX for AI scientists, researchers, and developers; and EGX for accelerated AI computing at the edge.
