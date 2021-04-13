Cowen Boosts NVIDIA (NASDAQ:NVDA) Price Target to $675.00

NVIDIA (NASDAQ:NVDA) had its price objective raised by stock analysts at Cowen from $665.00 to $675.00 in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday, Briefing.com reports. The firm presently has an “outperform” rating on the computer hardware maker’s stock. Cowen’s target price points to a potential upside of 10.95% from the stock’s current price.

Other research analysts also recently issued reports about the stock. Cascend Securities upped their target price on NVIDIA from $620.00 to $640.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 3rd. Mizuho raised their price objective on NVIDIA from $605.00 to $650.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 3rd. BMO Capital Markets lifted their price target on shares of NVIDIA from $650.00 to $680.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, February 22nd. Barclays boosted their target price on shares of NVIDIA from $550.00 to $600.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 26th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Needham & Company LLC increased their price target on NVIDIA from $700.00 to $800.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 3rd. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and twenty-nine have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $593.83.

Get NVIDIA alerts:

NVDA opened at $608.36 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39, a quick ratio of 3.52 and a current ratio of 3.92. NVIDIA has a 52-week low of $257.00 and a 52-week high of $614.90. The firm has a market cap of $377.18 billion, a P/E ratio of 99.57, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.87 and a beta of 1.45. The business’s fifty day moving average is $532.23 and its 200-day moving average is $537.28.

NVIDIA (NASDAQ:NVDA) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 23rd. The computer hardware maker reported $3.10 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.81 by $0.29. NVIDIA had a net margin of 25.89% and a return on equity of 32.61%. The business had revenue of $5 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.83 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $1.89 earnings per share. On average, research analysts predict that NVIDIA will post 7.65 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, Director Mark L. Perry sold 6,104 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, April 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $556.58, for a total transaction of $3,397,364.32. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 8,031 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,469,893.98. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 4.47% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. PrairieView Partners LLC purchased a new position in NVIDIA during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Cedar Mountain Advisors LLC bought a new stake in NVIDIA during the fourth quarter valued at $34,000. Bartlett & Co. LLC grew its position in NVIDIA by 48.2% during the fourth quarter. Bartlett & Co. LLC now owns 83 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock valued at $43,000 after acquiring an additional 27 shares during the last quarter. Perennial Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of NVIDIA in the 4th quarter worth approximately $49,000. Finally, Litman Gregory Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of NVIDIA in the 4th quarter valued at $52,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 65.70% of the company’s stock.

NVIDIA Company Profile

NVIDIA Corporation operates as a visual computing company worldwide. It operates in two segments, GPU and Tegra Processor. The GPU segment offers processors, which include GeForce for PC gaming and mainstream PCs; GeForce NOW for cloud-based gaming; Quadro for design professionals working in computer-aided design, video editing, special effects, and other creative applications; Tesla for artificial intelligence (AI) utilizing deep learning, accelerated computing, and general purpose computing; GRID, which provides power of NVIDIA graphics through the cloud and datacenters; DGX for AI scientists, researchers, and developers; and EGX for accelerated AI computing at the edge.

Recommended Story: Price Target

Receive News & Ratings for NVIDIA Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for NVIDIA and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.