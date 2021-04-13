CPI Aerostructures, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:CVU) Sees Large Growth in Short Interest

CPI Aerostructures, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:CVU) was the target of a large growth in short interest in the month of March. As of March 31st, there was short interest totalling 107,500 shares, a growth of 1,260.8% from the March 15th total of 7,900 shares. Approximately 1.0% of the company’s stock are short sold. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 675,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.2 days.

An institutional investor recently raised its position in CPI Aerostructures stock. BlackRock Inc. grew its position in CPI Aerostructures, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:CVU) by 4.1% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 57,723 shares of the aerospace company’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,255 shares during the quarter. BlackRock Inc. owned about 0.48% of CPI Aerostructures worth $222,000 as of its most recent SEC filing. 28.91% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Separately, Canaccord Genuity restated a “hold” rating on shares of CPI Aerostructures in a research note on Tuesday, January 5th.

CPI Aerostructures stock traded down $0.09 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $4.62. 127 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 651,409. The firm has a market capitalization of $55.21 million, a PE ratio of -13.85 and a beta of 1.75. CPI Aerostructures has a fifty-two week low of $2.18 and a fifty-two week high of $7.00. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $3.78 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $2.96.

CPI Aerostructures Company Profile

CPI Aerostructures, Inc engages in the contract production of structural aircraft parts for fixed wing aircraft and helicopters in the commercial and defense markets. The company also offers aero systems, such as reconnaissance pod structures and fuel panel systems; and supplies parts for maintenance, repair, and overhaul (MRO), as well as kitting contracts.

