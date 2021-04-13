CPI Aerostructures (NYSEAMERICAN:CVU) Stock Crosses Above Two Hundred Day Moving Average of $2.96

CPI Aerostructures, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:CVU) passed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Monday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $2.96 and traded as high as $4.71. CPI Aerostructures shares last traded at $4.71, with a volume of 51,510 shares changing hands.

Separately, Canaccord Genuity reissued a “hold” rating on shares of CPI Aerostructures in a research note on Tuesday, January 5th.

The stock has a market cap of $56.29 million, a P/E ratio of -13.85 and a beta of 1.75. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $3.78 and a 200-day simple moving average of $2.96.

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in CPI Aerostructures stock. BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in shares of CPI Aerostructures, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:CVU) by 4.1% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 57,723 shares of the aerospace company’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,255 shares during the quarter. BlackRock Inc. owned about 0.48% of CPI Aerostructures worth $222,000 at the end of the most recent quarter. 28.91% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About CPI Aerostructures (NYSEAMERICAN:CVU)

CPI Aerostructures, Inc engages in the contract production of structural aircraft parts for fixed wing aircraft and helicopters in the commercial and defense markets. The company also offers aero systems, such as reconnaissance pod structures and fuel panel systems; and supplies parts for maintenance, repair, and overhaul (MRO), as well as kitting contracts.

