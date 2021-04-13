Cream (CRM) Market Capitalization Reaches $136,725.54

Cream (CURRENCY:CRM) traded 2.9% higher against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 13:00 PM Eastern on April 13th. One Cream coin can currently be bought for approximately $0.0030 or 0.00000005 BTC on exchanges. Cream has a market cap of $136,725.54 and $56.00 worth of Cream was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last seven days, Cream has traded up 49.3% against the dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Wrapped Bitcoin (WBTC) traded 5.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $63,047.98 or 0.99873177 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded up 11.6% against the dollar and now trades at $23.90 or 0.00037859 BTC.

Creditcoin (CTC) traded 1.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $6.39 or 0.00010123 BTC.

Dash (DASH) traded up 6.9% against the dollar and now trades at $294.77 or 0.00466943 BTC.

Decred (DCR) traded up 3.8% against the dollar and now trades at $198.02 or 0.00313681 BTC.

Compound (COMP) traded 6.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $467.52 or 0.00740597 BTC.

WhiteCoin (XWC) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.55 or 0.00002453 BTC.

Venus (XVS) traded 31.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $82.08 or 0.00130019 BTC.

Bitcoin Diamond (BCD) traded 2.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.64 or 0.00004189 BTC.

Stratis (STRAX) traded 7.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.51 or 0.00003980 BTC.

Cream Coin Profile

Cream is a PoW/PoS coin that uses theX11 hashing algorithm. Cream’s total supply is 45,108,749 coins. Cream’s official message board is cream.technology . Cream’s official Twitter account is @creamcoin and its Facebook page is accessible here . Cream’s official website is creamcoin.com

According to CryptoCompare, “Cream is a Proof of Work/Proof of Stake cryptocurrency based on the Skein algorithm. CreamCoin recently had a hardfork and Swap to code version 0.17.1.0. Click here for Masternode stats from masternodes.online. “

Cream Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Cream directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Cream should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Cream using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

