Creatd Inc. (NASDAQ:CRTD) CEO Acquires $10,837.99 in Stock

Creatd Inc. (NASDAQ:CRTD) CEO Jeremy Frommer purchased 2,503 shares of Creatd stock in a transaction dated Friday, April 9th. The shares were bought at an average price of $4.33 per share, for a total transaction of $10,837.99. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink.
Jeremy Frommer also recently made the following trade(s):
- On Wednesday, March 31st, Jeremy Frommer purchased 5,725 shares of Creatd stock. The shares were bought at an average price of $4.67 per share, for a total transaction of $26,735.75.
Shares of NASDAQ CRTD traded down $0.17 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $4.24. 1,966 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 602,527. Creatd Inc. has a 12-month low of $2.10 and a 12-month high of $19.41. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09, a quick ratio of 1.14 and a current ratio of 1.14. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $4.97 and a 200-day moving average price of $3.91. The firm has a market capitalization of $45.30 million, a PE ratio of -1.40 and a beta of 0.11.
About Creatd
Creatd Inc develops digital communities and markets branded digital content. The company provides Vocal, a content distribution platform that delivers a digital publishing platform organized into niche-communities capable of hosting rich media content. Its Vocal platform provides advertisers access to target markets that most closely match their interests.
