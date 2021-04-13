Creatd Inc. (NASDAQ:CRTD) CEO Acquires $10,837.99 in Stock

Creatd Inc. (NASDAQ:CRTD) CEO Jeremy Frommer purchased 2,503 shares of Creatd stock in a transaction dated Friday, April 9th. The shares were bought at an average price of $4.33 per share, for a total transaction of $10,837.99. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink.

Jeremy Frommer also recently made the following trade(s):

On Wednesday, March 31st, Jeremy Frommer purchased 5,725 shares of Creatd stock. The shares were bought at an average price of $4.67 per share, for a total transaction of $26,735.75.

Shares of NASDAQ CRTD traded down $0.17 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $4.24. 1,966 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 602,527. Creatd Inc. has a 12-month low of $2.10 and a 12-month high of $19.41. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09, a quick ratio of 1.14 and a current ratio of 1.14. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $4.97 and a 200-day moving average price of $3.91. The firm has a market capitalization of $45.30 million, a PE ratio of -1.40 and a beta of 0.11.

A hedge fund recently bought a new stake in Creatd stock. FNY Investment Advisers LLC purchased a new position in shares of Creatd Inc. (NASDAQ:CRTD) during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 55,600 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $231,000. FNY Investment Advisers LLC owned 0.64% of Creatd as of its most recent SEC filing. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 2.35% of the company’s stock.

About Creatd

Creatd Inc develops digital communities and markets branded digital content. The company provides Vocal, a content distribution platform that delivers a digital publishing platform organized into niche-communities capable of hosting rich media content. Its Vocal platform provides advertisers access to target markets that most closely match their interests.

