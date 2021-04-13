Crédit Agricole S.A. (OTCMKTS:CRARY) Sees Large Decline in Short Interest

Crédit Agricole S.A. (OTCMKTS:CRARY) was the target of a significant decrease in short interest in March. As of March 31st, there was short interest totalling 9,900 shares, a decrease of 72.2% from the March 15th total of 35,600 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 73,800 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.1 days.

CRARY traded up $0.03 on Tuesday, hitting $7.43. 21,220 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 52,218. Crédit Agricole has a 12 month low of $3.28 and a 12 month high of $7.48. The business has a 50-day moving average of $7.22 and a two-hundred day moving average of $5.93. The firm has a market capitalization of $43.34 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.91 and a beta of 1.84.

Get Crédit Agricole alerts:

Crédit Agricole (OTCMKTS:CRARY) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 11th. The company reported $0.18 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.15 by $0.03. Crédit Agricole had a net margin of 19.31% and a return on equity of 3.21%. The business had revenue of $6.26 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.26 billion. On average, equities analysts expect that Crédit Agricole will post 0.67 earnings per share for the current year.

Several equities analysts recently commented on CRARY shares. Barclays restated an “overweight” rating on shares of Crédit Agricole in a research note on Thursday, February 25th. Morgan Stanley restated an “overweight” rating on shares of Crédit Agricole in a research note on Friday, February 12th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded shares of Crédit Agricole from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 2nd. Credit Suisse Group downgraded shares of Crédit Agricole from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 7th. Finally, AlphaValue raised shares of Crédit Agricole to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 18th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $6.75.

Crédit Agricole Company Profile

Credit Agricole SA engages in the provision of banking and financial services. It operates through the following segments: French Retail Banking – Regional Banks, French Retail Banking – LCL, International Retail Banking, Savings Management & Insurance, Specialized Financial Services, Corporate & Investment Banking, and Corporate Centre.

Further Reading: How to Invest in Marijuana Stocks

Receive News & Ratings for Crédit Agricole Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Crédit Agricole and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.