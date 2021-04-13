Credit Suisse Group Analysts Give Just Eat Takeaway.com (LON:JET) a £124 Price Target

Just Eat Takeaway.com (LON:JET) has been assigned a £124 ($162.01) price objective by equities research analysts at Credit Suisse Group in a research note issued on Tuesday, Borsen Zeitung reports. The firm presently has a “buy” rating on the stock. Credit Suisse Group’s target price indicates a potential upside of 57.86% from the stock’s previous close.

JET has been the topic of a number of other research reports. Jefferies Financial Group set a £125 ($163.31) target price on shares of Just Eat Takeaway.com and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a £119.44 ($156.05) price objective on Just Eat Takeaway.com and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday. Barclays set a £120.80 ($157.83) target price on Just Eat Takeaway.com and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, March 11th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft restated a “buy” rating on shares of Just Eat Takeaway.com in a report on Thursday, March 11th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada set a GBX 8,000 ($104.52) price target on shares of Just Eat Takeaway.com and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of £109.69 ($143.32).

Get Just Eat Takeaway.com alerts:

LON JET traded up GBX 501 ($6.55) during trading on Tuesday, hitting GBX 7,855 ($102.63). The company had a trading volume of 191,406 shares, compared to its average volume of 196,055. The company’s fifty day moving average is GBX 6,934.78 and its 200-day moving average is GBX 8,013.29. The company has a market cap of £11.69 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of -84.19. The company has a current ratio of 1.08, a quick ratio of 0.94 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.70. Just Eat Takeaway.com has a one year low of GBX 6,326 ($82.65) and a one year high of £100.50 ($131.30).

Just Eat Takeaway.com N.V. operates an online food delivery marketplace. The company focuses on connecting consumers and restaurants through its platforms. It operates in Israel and European countries. The company was founded in 2000 and is headquartered in Amsterdam, the Netherlands.

Further Reading: Depreciation

Receive News & Ratings for Just Eat Takeaway.com Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Just Eat Takeaway.com and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.