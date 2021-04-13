Credit Suisse Group Begins Coverage on Peloton Interactive (NASDAQ:PTON)

Equities research analysts at Credit Suisse Group assumed coverage on shares of Peloton Interactive (NASDAQ:PTON) in a research note issued on Tuesday. The firm set an “outperform” rating and a $164.00 price target on the stock. Credit Suisse Group’s price objective indicates a potential upside of 35.31% from the company’s previous close.

Several other research firms have also weighed in on PTON. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their target price on Peloton Interactive from $145.00 to $200.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, February 5th. The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their price target on Peloton Interactive from $162.00 to $180.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, February 5th. Needham & Company LLC boosted their price target on Peloton Interactive from $140.00 to $180.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, February 5th. MKM Partners raised Peloton Interactive from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $130.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Monday, March 15th. Finally, Argus lifted their target price on Peloton Interactive from $140.00 to $180.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 17th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and twenty-five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $149.59.

Get Peloton Interactive alerts:

Shares of NASDAQ PTON traded up $2.23 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $121.20. The stock had a trading volume of 210,727 shares, compared to its average volume of 7,845,738. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $112.76 and its 200 day simple moving average is $126.60. The firm has a market cap of $35.69 billion, a P/E ratio of 1,732.86 and a beta of 0.87. Peloton Interactive has a fifty-two week low of $28.46 and a fifty-two week high of $171.09.

Peloton Interactive (NASDAQ:PTON) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 4th. The company reported $0.18 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.10 by $0.08. Peloton Interactive had a return on equity of 2.90% and a net margin of 2.01%. The business had revenue of $1.06 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.03 billion. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Peloton Interactive will post 0.45 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Peloton Interactive news, CEO John Paul Foley sold 100,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, January 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $160.34, for a total transaction of $16,034,000.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 391,187 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $62,722,923.58. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Howard C. Draft sold 15,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $105.80, for a total transaction of $1,587,000.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 268,750 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $28,433,750. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 344,724 shares of company stock worth $45,283,528 in the last 90 days. Company insiders own 16.50% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Guggenheim Capital LLC bought a new position in shares of Peloton Interactive during the third quarter valued at $398,000. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can purchased a new position in shares of Peloton Interactive during the third quarter valued at about $3,457,000. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Peloton Interactive by 537.5% during the third quarter. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC now owns 191,996 shares of the company’s stock valued at $19,054,000 after acquiring an additional 161,881 shares in the last quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System increased its position in shares of Peloton Interactive by 2.1% during the third quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 168,939 shares of the company’s stock worth $16,766,000 after purchasing an additional 3,514 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Paloma Partners Management Co purchased a new stake in Peloton Interactive in the third quarter valued at $680,000. 61.13% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Peloton Interactive Company Profile

Peloton Interactive, Inc provides interactive fitness products in North America and internationally. It offers connected fitness products, such as the Peloton Bike and the Peloton Tread, which include touchscreen that streams live and on-demand classes. The company also provides connected fitness subscriptions for multiple household users, and access to all live and on-demand classes, as well as Peloton Digital app for connected fitness subscribers to provide access to its classes.

Featured Story: Front-End Load

Receive News & Ratings for Peloton Interactive Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Peloton Interactive and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.