Credit Suisse Group (NYSE:CS) Receives Neutral Rating from BNP Paribas

Credit Suisse Group (NYSE:CS)‘s stock had its “neutral” rating reiterated by research analysts at BNP Paribas in a research report issued to clients and investors on Tuesday, Benzinga reports.

Several other equities research analysts also recently issued reports on the company. Societe Generale downgraded Credit Suisse Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 6th. UBS Group restated a “neutral” rating on shares of Credit Suisse Group in a report on Monday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded Credit Suisse Group from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 6th. Bank of America downgraded Credit Suisse Group from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 6th. Finally, DZ Bank reiterated a “neutral” rating on shares of Credit Suisse Group in a report on Tuesday, April 6th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have assigned a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. Credit Suisse Group currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $11.25.

Shares of NYSE CS traded down $0.08 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $10.63. The stock had a trading volume of 6,338,174 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,585,143. The company has a market capitalization of $26.02 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.67, a PEG ratio of 0.66 and a beta of 1.60. Credit Suisse Group has a 1-year low of $7.33 and a 1-year high of $14.95. The company has a quick ratio of 1.35, a current ratio of 1.35 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.57. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $12.82 and a 200 day moving average price of $12.36.

Credit Suisse Group (NYSE:CS) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 18th. The financial services provider reported ($0.17) EPS for the quarter. The company had revenue of $5.78 billion for the quarter. Credit Suisse Group had a return on equity of 8.32% and a net margin of 11.83%. On average, research analysts forecast that Credit Suisse Group will post 1.63 EPS for the current year.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in CS. LPL Financial LLC acquired a new position in Credit Suisse Group during the 3rd quarter worth $143,000. State Street Corp lifted its holdings in shares of Credit Suisse Group by 432.3% in the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 206,458 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $2,059,000 after buying an additional 167,675 shares during the period. Wealth Alliance lifted its holdings in shares of Credit Suisse Group by 8.7% during the third quarter. Wealth Alliance now owns 47,312 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $472,000 after purchasing an additional 3,768 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley boosted its position in shares of Credit Suisse Group by 13.8% in the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,572,662 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $15,679,000 after purchasing an additional 191,273 shares during the period. Finally, Colony Group LLC raised its holdings in Credit Suisse Group by 30.5% during the 3rd quarter. Colony Group LLC now owns 27,445 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $274,000 after buying an additional 6,410 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 2.07% of the company’s stock.

Credit Suisse Group Company Profile

Credit Suisse Group AG, together with its subsidiaries, provides various financial services in Switzerland, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Americas, and Asia Pacific. The company offers private banking and wealth management solutions, including advisory, investment, financial planning, succession planning, and trust services; and financing and lending, and multi-shore platform solutions.

