Credit Suisse Group Raises Arena Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:ARNA) Price Target to $102.00

Arena Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:ARNA) had its target price hoisted by Credit Suisse Group from $87.00 to $102.00 in a report released on Tuesday, Stock Target Advisor reports. The firm currently has an “outperform” rating on the biopharmaceutical company’s stock. Credit Suisse Group’s target price suggests a potential upside of 55.42% from the stock’s previous close.

A number of other equities analysts also recently commented on ARNA. SVB Leerink dropped their price objective on Arena Pharmaceuticals from $92.00 to $90.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, March 3rd. Cantor Fitzgerald dropped their price objective on Arena Pharmaceuticals from $106.00 to $100.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, March 9th. TheStreet downgraded Arena Pharmaceuticals from a “c” rating to a “d+” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 16th. HC Wainwright upped their target price on Arena Pharmaceuticals from $90.00 to $120.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 1st. Finally, Jonestrading decreased their target price on Arena Pharmaceuticals from $101.00 to $94.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, March 3rd. Fifteen investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $92.80.

Shares of ARNA traded up $0.87 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $65.63. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 2,690 shares, compared to its average volume of 507,775. The firm has a market cap of $3.96 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -9.30 and a beta of 0.83. Arena Pharmaceuticals has a 1-year low of $44.79 and a 1-year high of $90.19. The company has a quick ratio of 23.17, a current ratio of 23.17 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04. The company has a 50 day moving average of $73.27 and a two-hundred day moving average of $75.55.

Arena Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:ARNA) last issued its earnings results on Monday, February 22nd. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($2.10) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($1.85) by ($0.25). The firm had revenue of $0.04 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $0.87 million. During the same quarter last year, the company earned ($1.76) EPS. As a group, analysts forecast that Arena Pharmaceuticals will post -7.23 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, Director Jayson Donald Alexander Dallas sold 1,327 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $80.50, for a total value of $106,823.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 5,308 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $427,294. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CEO Amit Munshi sold 50,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $80.14, for a total value of $4,007,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 57,750 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,628,085. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 121,351 shares of company stock valued at $9,720,589 over the last three months. 3.05% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC bought a new position in Arena Pharmaceuticals in the third quarter worth $1,286,000. Emerald Advisers LLC lifted its position in Arena Pharmaceuticals by 215.1% in the fourth quarter. Emerald Advisers LLC now owns 364,392 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $27,996,000 after purchasing an additional 248,747 shares during the period. AdvisorShares Investments LLC raised its stake in Arena Pharmaceuticals by 16.4% during the fourth quarter. AdvisorShares Investments LLC now owns 58,252 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $4,475,000 after acquiring an additional 8,227 shares in the last quarter. Alyeska Investment Group L.P. raised its stake in Arena Pharmaceuticals by 17.2% during the fourth quarter. Alyeska Investment Group L.P. now owns 333,960 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $25,658,000 after acquiring an additional 48,993 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Janus Henderson Group PLC raised its stake in Arena Pharmaceuticals by 119.7% during the fourth quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 49,257 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $3,787,000 after acquiring an additional 26,839 shares in the last quarter. 89.67% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Arena Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on providing novel medicines with pharmacology and pharmacokinetics to patients worldwide. Its investigational clinical programs include Etrasimod (APD334) that is in Phase III clinical trial for ulcerative colitis, Phase IIb/III clinical trial for Crohn's disease, Phase II clinical trial for alopecia areata, Phase III clinical trial for atopic dermatitis, and Phase IIb clinical trial for eosinophilic esophagitis; Olorinab (APD371), which is in Phase IIb clinical trial for the treatment of abdominal pain associated with irritable bowel syndrome; APD418 that is in Phase I clinical trial for acute heart failure; and Temanogrel for coronary microvascular obstruction is in Phase II clinical trial.

