Credit Suisse Group’s (CS) Underperform Rating Reiterated at Bank of America

Credit Suisse Group (NYSE:CS)‘s stock had its “underperform” rating reaffirmed by research analysts at Bank of America in a research note issued on Tuesday, Benzinga reports.

CS has been the topic of a number of other research reports. Zacks Investment Research lowered Credit Suisse Group from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 8th. Morgan Stanley lowered Credit Suisse Group from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday. Exane BNP Paribas lowered Credit Suisse Group from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 7th. Kepler Capital Markets reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of Credit Suisse Group in a research report on Tuesday, March 23rd. Finally, Barclays upgraded Credit Suisse Group from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, February 22nd. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have issued a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. Credit Suisse Group currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $11.25.

Get Credit Suisse Group alerts:

Shares of CS stock traded down $0.10 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $10.61. The stock had a trading volume of 224,919 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,559,288. Credit Suisse Group has a 12-month low of $7.33 and a 12-month high of $14.95. The company has a market cap of $25.97 billion, a P/E ratio of 6.67, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.66 and a beta of 1.60. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $12.82 and a 200 day simple moving average of $12.36. The company has a current ratio of 1.35, a quick ratio of 1.35 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.57.

Credit Suisse Group (NYSE:CS) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 18th. The financial services provider reported ($0.17) EPS for the quarter. The company had revenue of $5.78 billion for the quarter. Credit Suisse Group had a net margin of 11.83% and a return on equity of 8.32%. Research analysts anticipate that Credit Suisse Group will post 1.63 EPS for the current year.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Credit Suisse Group during the fourth quarter worth $41,000. Chiron Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Credit Suisse Group during the third quarter worth $46,000. CAPROCK Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Credit Suisse Group by 8.1% during the fourth quarter. CAPROCK Group Inc. now owns 10,830 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $139,000 after buying an additional 810 shares in the last quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC purchased a new position in shares of Credit Suisse Group during the fourth quarter valued at $143,000. Finally, Rhumbline Advisers grew its holdings in shares of Credit Suisse Group by 10.4% during the fourth quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 11,317 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $145,000 after buying an additional 1,070 shares in the last quarter. 2.07% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Credit Suisse Group Company Profile

Credit Suisse Group AG, together with its subsidiaries, provides various financial services in Switzerland, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Americas, and Asia Pacific. The company offers private banking and wealth management solutions, including advisory, investment, financial planning, succession planning, and trust services; and financing and lending, and multi-shore platform solutions.

See Also: Why Invest in Dividend Achievers?

Receive News & Ratings for Credit Suisse Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Credit Suisse Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.