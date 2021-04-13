Credits (CS) Trading Down 1% Over Last Week

Credits (CURRENCY:CS) traded up 9.3% against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 22:00 PM ET on April 13th. Credits has a total market cap of $28.43 million and $1.34 million worth of Credits was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last seven days, Credits has traded 1% lower against the US dollar. One Credits coin can now be purchased for approximately $0.13 or 0.00000201 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

EOS (EOS) traded 22.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $7.90 or 0.00012451 BTC.

Ark (ARK) traded 5.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.59 or 0.00004082 BTC.

Oxygen (OXY) traded 2.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3.07 or 0.00004832 BTC.

Lamden (TAU) traded 18.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0687 or 0.00000108 BTC.

ADAMANT Messenger (ADM) traded down 2.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0273 or 0.00000043 BTC.

BitWhite (BTW) traded down 17.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0040 or 0.00000006 BTC.

SelfSell (SSC) traded 6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0003 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Oxycoin (OXY) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000001 BTC.

The Hash Speed (THS) traded 0.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.53 or 0.00000833 BTC.

ALAX (ALX) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Credits Coin Profile

Credits is a distributed proof-of-stake (dPOS) coin that uses the DPoS hashing algorithm. It was first traded on November 14th, 2017. Credits’ total supply is 249,471,071 coins and its circulating supply is 223,456,423 coins. Credits’ official website is credits.com/en . Credits’ official Twitter account is @creditscom and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official message board for Credits is credits.com/en/Home/News . The Reddit community for Credits is /r/CreditsOfficial and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

According to CryptoCompare, “Credits is a decentralized financial platform based on the Ethereum blockchain. The platform allows the delivery of financial services (money transfers, currency and value exchanges, crediting and funding, just to name a few) via a distributed ledger, smart contracts and Credits cryptocurrency in a peer-to-peer (P2P) basis. Credits cryptocurrency (CS) is a utility token. “

Buying and Selling Credits

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Credits directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Credits should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Credits using one of the exchanges listed above.

