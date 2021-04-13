Cricut (NASDAQ:EWTX) Stock Price Down 5.5%

Cricut (NASDAQ:EWTX) shares traded down 5.5% on Tuesday . The stock traded as low as $27.03 and last traded at $27.03. 31 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 100% from the average session volume of 312,874 shares. The stock had previously closed at $28.61.

In related news, major shareholder James E. Flynn acquired 625,000 shares of Cricut stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 30th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $16.00 per share, with a total value of $10,000,000.00. Following the purchase, the insider now directly owns 4,962,207 shares in the company, valued at approximately $79,395,312. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Jonathan D. Root bought 15,625 shares of Cricut stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 30th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $16.00 per share, with a total value of $250,000.00. Following the acquisition, the director now directly owns 15,625 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $250,000. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here.

About Cricut (NASDAQ:EWTX)

