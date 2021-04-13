Crinetics Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:CRNX) Shares Down 8.1%

Crinetics Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:CRNX)’s share price traded down 8.1% during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as low as $15.56 and last traded at $15.72. 3,574 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 97% from the average session volume of 138,352 shares. The stock had previously closed at $17.11.

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Zacks Investment Research lowered Crinetics Pharmaceuticals from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, April 2nd. SVB Leerink reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $33.00 price target on shares of Crinetics Pharmaceuticals in a report on Thursday, April 1st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $30.75.

The company has a fifty day moving average of $16.02 and a two-hundred day moving average of $14.79. The stock has a market capitalization of $508.98 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -6.62 and a beta of 1.24.

Crinetics Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:CRNX) last posted its earnings results on Monday, March 29th. The company reported ($0.66) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.58) by ($0.08). Research analysts forecast that Crinetics Pharmaceuticals, Inc. will post -2.35 EPS for the current year.

In related news, major shareholder Perceptive Advisors Llc bought 304,136 shares of Crinetics Pharmaceuticals stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, April 8th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $16.44 per share, for a total transaction of $4,999,995.84. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. 7.10% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Marshall Wace North America L.P. bought a new position in Crinetics Pharmaceuticals in the 1st quarter worth approximately $43,000. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale bought a new position in Crinetics Pharmaceuticals in the 4th quarter worth approximately $129,000. Citigroup Inc. increased its position in Crinetics Pharmaceuticals by 104.9% in the 4th quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 10,261 shares of the company’s stock worth $145,000 after buying an additional 5,254 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its position in Crinetics Pharmaceuticals by 10.4% in the 3rd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 10,087 shares of the company’s stock worth $152,000 after buying an additional 952 shares during the period. Finally, ProShare Advisors LLC bought a new position in Crinetics Pharmaceuticals in the 4th quarter worth approximately $156,000. 92.15% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Crinetics Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a clinical stage pharmaceutical company, focuses on the discovery, development, and commercialization of therapeutics for rare endocrine diseases and endocrine-related tumors. Its lead product candidate is paltusotine, an oral selective nonpeptide somatostatin receptor type 2 biased agonist, which is in Phase I clinical trials used for the treatment of acromegaly and neuroendocrine tumors.

