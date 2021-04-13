Critical Analysis: Vistra (NYSE:VST) vs. CenterPoint Energy (NYSE:CNP)

Vistra (NYSE:VST) and CenterPoint Energy (NYSE:CNP) are both utilities companies, but which is the superior stock? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their analyst recommendations, institutional ownership, risk, valuation, profitability, dividends and earnings.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a summary of recent recommendations and price targets for Vistra and CenterPoint Energy, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Vistra 0 2 6 0 2.75 CenterPoint Energy 0 7 6 0 2.46

Vistra presently has a consensus price target of $25.38, indicating a potential upside of 45.83%. CenterPoint Energy has a consensus price target of $22.00, indicating a potential downside of 6.46%. Given Vistra’s stronger consensus rating and higher possible upside, research analysts clearly believe Vistra is more favorable than CenterPoint Energy.

Profitability

This table compares Vistra and CenterPoint Energy’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Vistra 4.98% 8.57% 2.57% CenterPoint Energy -9.49% 14.78% 2.62%

Valuation & Earnings

This table compares Vistra and CenterPoint Energy’s top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Vistra $11.81 billion 0.71 $928.00 million $2.07 8.41 CenterPoint Energy $12.30 billion 1.05 $791.00 million $1.79 13.14

Vistra has higher earnings, but lower revenue than CenterPoint Energy. Vistra is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than CenterPoint Energy, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Dividends

Vistra pays an annual dividend of $0.60 per share and has a dividend yield of 3.4%. CenterPoint Energy pays an annual dividend of $0.64 per share and has a dividend yield of 2.7%. Vistra pays out 29.0% of its earnings in the form of a dividend. CenterPoint Energy pays out 35.8% of its earnings in the form of a dividend. Both companies have healthy payout ratios and should be able to cover their dividend payments with earnings for the next several years. Vistra has increased its dividend for 1 consecutive years and CenterPoint Energy has increased its dividend for 1 consecutive years. Vistra is clearly the better dividend stock, given its higher yield and lower payout ratio.

Risk and Volatility

Vistra has a beta of 0.93, meaning that its share price is 7% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, CenterPoint Energy has a beta of 0.95, meaning that its share price is 5% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

93.2% of Vistra shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 91.1% of CenterPoint Energy shares are held by institutional investors. 0.5% of Vistra shares are held by insiders. Comparatively, 0.1% of CenterPoint Energy shares are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, endowments and hedge funds believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Summary

Vistra beats CenterPoint Energy on 10 of the 15 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Vistra

Vistra Corp. is an energy company, which engages in the provision of electricity and power generation. It operates through the following segments: Retail, Texas, East, West, Sunset and Asset Closure. The Retail segment sells electricity and natural gas to residential, commercial and industrial customers. The Texas and East segments engages in electricity generation, wholesale energy sales and purchases, commodity risk management activities, fuel production and fuel logistics management. The West segment represents Vistra’s electricity generation operations in CAISO. The Sunset segment consists of generation plants with announced retirement plans. The Asset Closure segment is engaged in the decommissioning and reclamation of retired plants and mines. The company was founded in 1882 and is headquartered in Irving, TX.

About CenterPoint Energy

CenterPoint Energy, Inc. operates as a public utility holding company in the United States. The company operates through Electric, Natural Gas, and Midstream Investments segments. The Electric segment includes electric transmission and distribution services to electric customers and electric generation assets, as well as assets in the wholesale power market. The Natural Gas segment provides natural gas distribution services, as well as home appliance maintenance and repair services to customers in Minnesota; and home repair protection plans to natural gas customers in Texas and Louisiana through a third party. This segment also sells regulated intrastate natural gas, as well as natural gas transportation and storage services for residential, commercial, industrial, and transportation customers. The Midstream Investments segment provides natural gas and crude oil gathering, and natural gas processing services to its producer customers, as well as crude oil, condensate, and produced water gathering services to its producer and refiner customers; and interstate and intrastate natural gas pipeline transportation and storage services to its producer, power plant, local distribution company, and industrial end-user customers. As of December 31, 2020, it served approximately 2.6 million metered customers; owned 239 substation sites with a total installed rated transformer capacity of 69,915 megavolt amperes; operated approximately 99,000 linear miles of natural gas distribution mains, as well as 77,000 linear miles of natural gas transmission mains; and owned and operated 264 miles of intrastate pipeline in Louisiana, Texas, and Oklahoma. CenterPoint Energy, Inc. was founded in 1866 and is headquartered in Houston, Texas.

