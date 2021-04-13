Crocs (NASDAQ:CROX) Stock Price Down 4.5%

Shares of Crocs, Inc. (NASDAQ:CROX) dropped 4.5% on Tuesday . The stock traded as low as $78.77 and last traded at $79.00. Approximately 12,786 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 99% from the average daily volume of 1,061,548 shares. The stock had previously closed at $82.70.

CROX has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Pivotal Research upped their price objective on shares of Crocs from $92.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 3rd. OTR Global initiated coverage on shares of Crocs in a report on Thursday, January 7th. They issued a “positive” rating for the company. Monness Crespi & Hardt upped their price objective on shares of Crocs from $60.00 to $91.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 13th. Stifel Nicolaus upped their price objective on shares of Crocs from $56.00 to $76.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 12th. Finally, B. Riley reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $93.00 price objective (up previously from $87.00) on shares of Crocs in a report on Wednesday, February 24th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eight have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $78.70.

The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $78.98 and its 200 day simple moving average is $66.50. The company has a quick ratio of 1.07, a current ratio of 1.70 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.16 billion, a P/E ratio of 37.76, a PEG ratio of 1.35 and a beta of 1.77.

Crocs (NASDAQ:CROX) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 22nd. The textile maker reported $1.06 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.79 by $0.27. The firm had revenue of $411.50 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $408.71 million. Crocs had a return on equity of 102.93% and a net margin of 12.08%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 56.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.12 EPS. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Crocs, Inc. will post 2.93 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, CFO Anne Mehlman sold 11,016 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $82.21, for a total value of $905,625.36. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 131,179 shares in the company, valued at approximately $10,784,225.59. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CEO Andrew Rees sold 40,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $80.35, for a total value of $3,214,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 937,307 shares in the company, valued at approximately $75,312,617.45. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 61,016 shares of company stock worth $4,942,725. Corporate insiders own 2.32% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of CROX. FMR LLC increased its holdings in shares of Crocs by 54.2% in the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 2,846 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $73,000 after purchasing an additional 1,000 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its holdings in shares of Crocs by 0.7% in the 3rd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 63,004 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $2,642,000 after purchasing an additional 425 shares during the period. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Crocs by 0.8% in the 3rd quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 77,758 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $3,323,000 after purchasing an additional 634 shares during the period. Truist Financial Corp bought a new stake in shares of Crocs in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $1,859,000. Finally, State of Tennessee Treasury Department grew its stake in shares of Crocs by 13.1% in the 3rd quarter. State of Tennessee Treasury Department now owns 40,937 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $1,750,000 after buying an additional 4,747 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 95.34% of the company’s stock.

Crocs Company Profile (NASDAQ:CROX)

Crocs, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, manufactures, markets, and distributes casual lifestyle footwear and accessories for men, women, and children. It offers various footwear products, including sandals, wedges, flips, slides clogs, charms, and shoes under the Crocs brand name.

