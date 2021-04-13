Croda International (OTCMKTS:COIHY) Sets New 52-Week High at $48.48

Croda International Plc (OTCMKTS:COIHY) shares hit a new 52-week high during trading on Tuesday . The company traded as high as $48.48 and last traded at $46.76, with a volume of 3392 shares. The stock had previously closed at $46.29.

A number of analysts have commented on the company. Barclays reissued an “underweight” rating on shares of Croda International in a report on Thursday, March 4th. Morgan Stanley reissued an “overweight” rating on shares of Croda International in a report on Monday, January 25th. Berenberg Bank reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Croda International in a report on Thursday, March 4th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reaffirmed an “underweight” rating on shares of Croda International in a report on Tuesday, March 23rd. Finally, UBS Group reaffirmed a “neutral” rating on shares of Croda International in a report on Friday, March 26th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Croda International currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $48.00.

The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $44.82 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $43.50. The firm has a market capitalization of $13.05 billion, a P/E ratio of 39.23 and a beta of 0.84. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57, a current ratio of 2.28 and a quick ratio of 1.13.

Croda International Plc creates, makes, and sells specialty chemicals in Europe, the Middle East, Africa, North America, Asia, and Latin America. The company operates in four segments: Personal Care, Life Sciences, Performance Technologies, and Industrial Chemicals. It offers adhesives; crop protection additives and adjuvants, seed enhancement and animal health chemicals, chemical bio-stimulants, and specialty additives for agricultural films; and lubricant additives, coatings and polymers, vehicle cleaning chemicals, and products for automotive textiles and fibers, as well as specialty additives for plastics, and battery and catalyst industries.

