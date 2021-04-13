Croda International (OTCMKTS:COIHY) Sets New 52-Week High at $48.48

Posted by on Apr 13th, 2021


Share on StockTwits

Croda International Plc (OTCMKTS:COIHY) shares hit a new 52-week high during trading on Tuesday . The company traded as high as $48.48 and last traded at $46.76, with a volume of 3392 shares. The stock had previously closed at $46.29.

A number of analysts have commented on the company. Barclays reissued an “underweight” rating on shares of Croda International in a report on Thursday, March 4th. Morgan Stanley reissued an “overweight” rating on shares of Croda International in a report on Monday, January 25th. Berenberg Bank reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Croda International in a report on Thursday, March 4th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reaffirmed an “underweight” rating on shares of Croda International in a report on Tuesday, March 23rd. Finally, UBS Group reaffirmed a “neutral” rating on shares of Croda International in a report on Friday, March 26th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Croda International currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $48.00.

The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $44.82 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $43.50. The firm has a market capitalization of $13.05 billion, a P/E ratio of 39.23 and a beta of 0.84. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57, a current ratio of 2.28 and a quick ratio of 1.13.

About Croda International (OTCMKTS:COIHY)

Croda International Plc creates, makes, and sells specialty chemicals in Europe, the Middle East, Africa, North America, Asia, and Latin America. The company operates in four segments: Personal Care, Life Sciences, Performance Technologies, and Industrial Chemicals. It offers adhesives; crop protection additives and adjuvants, seed enhancement and animal health chemicals, chemical bio-stimulants, and specialty additives for agricultural films; and lubricant additives, coatings and polymers, vehicle cleaning chemicals, and products for automotive textiles and fibers, as well as specialty additives for plastics, and battery and catalyst industries.

Further Reading: Green Investing

Receive News & Ratings for Croda International Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Croda International and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.