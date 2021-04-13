Crombie Real Estate Investment Trust (TSE:CRR.UN) Reaches New 1-Year High at $16.07

Shares of Crombie Real Estate Investment Trust (TSE:CRR.UN) hit a new 52-week high during trading on Tuesday . The company traded as high as C$16.07 and last traded at C$16.05, with a volume of 65770 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at C$16.01.

A number of brokerages have recently commented on CRR.UN. CIBC upped their price target on Crombie Real Estate Investment Trust from C$15.75 to C$16.25 in a report on Friday, February 26th. TD Securities upped their target price on Crombie Real Estate Investment Trust from C$14.50 to C$15.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, February 26th. Canaccord Genuity upped their target price on Crombie Real Estate Investment Trust from C$15.00 to C$15.50 in a research note on Friday, February 26th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada cut their target price on Crombie Real Estate Investment Trust from C$15.50 to C$15.00 and set a “na” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, March 1st. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company. Crombie Real Estate Investment Trust currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of C$15.39.

The firm has a fifty day moving average price of C$15.46 and a 200 day moving average price of C$14.48. The company has a quick ratio of 0.23, a current ratio of 0.37 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 168.16. The company has a market cap of C$2.54 billion and a P/E ratio of 37.49.

The firm also recently announced a monthly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 15th. Stockholders of record on Monday, March 15th were issued a dividend of $0.0742 per share. This represents a $0.89 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.55%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, February 25th. Crombie Real Estate Investment Trust’s payout ratio is presently 208.44%.

About Crombie Real Estate Investment Trust

Crombie Real Estate Investment Trust ("Crombie") is an unincorporated, open-ended real estate investment trust established under, and governed by, the laws of the Province of Ontario. Crombie is one of the country's leading national retail property landlords with a strategy to own, operate and develop a portfolio of high quality grocery and drug store anchored shopping centres, freestanding stores and mixed use developments primarily in Canada's top urban and suburban markets.

