CrossAmerica Partners (NYSE:CAPL) Sets New 52-Week High at $19.82

CrossAmerica Partners LP (NYSE:CAPL) shares hit a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as high as $19.82 and last traded at $19.63, with a volume of 24952 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $19.71.

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on CAPL. Zacks Investment Research raised CrossAmerica Partners from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $21.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, March 24th. Raymond James increased their target price on CrossAmerica Partners from $16.00 to $18.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 14th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. CrossAmerica Partners presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $17.75.

The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $18.57 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $17.17. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.35, a current ratio of 0.58 and a quick ratio of 0.43. The stock has a market cap of $743.35 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.99 and a beta of 2.26.

CrossAmerica Partners (NYSE:CAPL) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, February 28th. The oil and gas company reported $0.24 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.11 by $0.13. The company had revenue of $551.20 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $634.91 million. CrossAmerica Partners had a return on equity of 19.19% and a net margin of 5.42%. On average, sell-side analysts expect that CrossAmerica Partners LP will post 0.59 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, February 9th. Investors of record on Tuesday, February 2nd were issued a dividend of $0.525 per share. The ex-dividend date was Monday, February 1st. This represents a $2.10 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 10.70%. CrossAmerica Partners’s payout ratio is presently 411.76%.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of CAPL. California Public Employees Retirement System boosted its position in CrossAmerica Partners by 3.6% during the third quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 43,239 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $643,000 after purchasing an additional 1,500 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley boosted its position in CrossAmerica Partners by 39.3% during the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 46,656 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $693,000 after purchasing an additional 13,168 shares during the last quarter. Kathmere Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in CrossAmerica Partners during the third quarter valued at approximately $77,000. First Trust Advisors LP acquired a new position in CrossAmerica Partners during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $3,414,000. Finally, Vident Investment Advisory LLC boosted its position in CrossAmerica Partners by 6.2% during the fourth quarter. Vident Investment Advisory LLC now owns 14,540 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $250,000 after purchasing an additional 854 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 25.89% of the company’s stock.

CrossAmerica Partners Company Profile (NYSE:CAPL)

CrossAmerica Partners LP engages in the wholesale distribution of motor fuels, operation of convenience stores, and ownership and leasing of real estate used in the retail distribution of motor fuels in the United States. The company operates in two segments, Wholesale and Retail. The Wholesale segment engages in the wholesale distribution of motor fuels to lessee dealers, independent dealers, commission agents, and company operated retail sites.

