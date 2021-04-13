Crowd Machine Price Hits $0.0006 on Major Exchanges (CMCT)

Crowd Machine (CURRENCY:CMCT) traded 2.5% higher against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 7:00 AM Eastern on April 13th. One Crowd Machine coin can now be purchased for about $0.0006 or 0.00000001 BTC on popular exchanges. Crowd Machine has a market capitalization of $266,563.30 and $4,041.00 worth of Crowd Machine was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last seven days, Crowd Machine has traded up 8.7% against the US dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 2.5% against the dollar and now trades at $33.24 or 0.00052802 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 1.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $11.97 or 0.00019010 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded down 21% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded 19.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded up 7.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00000349 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001589 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded up 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $52.63 or 0.00083607 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 7.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $395.63 or 0.00628472 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded down 3.7% against the dollar and now trades at $20.38 or 0.00032370 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded 1.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $23.58 or 0.00037460 BTC.

About Crowd Machine

Crowd Machine (CRYPTO:CMCT) is a coin. Crowd Machine’s total supply is 2,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 470,164,800 coins. Crowd Machine’s official website is crowdmachine.com . Crowd Machine’s official Twitter account is @crowd_machine and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for Crowd Machine is /r/CrowdMachine . Crowd Machine’s official message board is medium.com/crowd-machine

According to CryptoCompare, “Crowd Machine is a highly capable blockchain-agnostic decentralized cloud and sofware app creation technology that allows developers and inexperienced users to create decentralized applications at up to 45x the speed of conventional development approaches. To achieve this, Crowd Machine is creating the Crowd Computer, a global decentralized app execution engine comprised of a p2p network of Crowd Virtual Machines (CVM) designed to execute smart contracts and dapps. These CVMs are rewarded with the Crowd Machine token (CMCT), an ERC20 token built on the Ethereum blockchain. “

Crowd Machine Coin Trading

