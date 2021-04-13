CrowdStrike (NASDAQ:CRWD) Shares Up 6.6%

CrowdStrike Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:CRWD)’s stock price shot up 6.6% on Tuesday . The stock traded as high as $217.97 and last traded at $217.54. 145,033 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 96% from the average session volume of 4,133,375 shares. The stock had previously closed at $203.99.

Several equities analysts have commented on CRWD shares. Jefferies Financial Group raised shares of CrowdStrike from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their target price for the company from $160.00 to $275.00 in a research note on Monday, January 11th. Robert W. Baird lifted their price objective on shares of CrowdStrike from $185.00 to $235.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 23rd. Credit Suisse Group assumed coverage on shares of CrowdStrike in a research note on Tuesday, March 16th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $225.00 price objective on the stock. Bank of America reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $250.00 price objective on shares of CrowdStrike in a research note on Wednesday, March 17th. Finally, Oppenheimer raised their target price on shares of CrowdStrike from $190.00 to $225.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 23rd. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nineteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $229.84.

The stock has a market capitalization of $48.33 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -448.68 and a beta of 1.32. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $197.14 and its 200-day simple moving average is $183.53.

CrowdStrike (NASDAQ:CRWD) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, March 15th. The company reported $0.13 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.08 by $0.05. CrowdStrike had a negative net margin of 13.40% and a negative return on equity of 12.79%. The company had revenue of $264.90 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $250.56 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted ($0.02) earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 74.2% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts predict that CrowdStrike Holdings, Inc. will post -0.37 EPS for the current year.

In other CrowdStrike news, CFO Burt W. Podbere sold 53,107 shares of CrowdStrike stock in a transaction on Monday, March 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $195.34, for a total transaction of $10,373,921.38. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, CAO Abhishek Maheshwari sold 2,385 shares of CrowdStrike stock in a transaction on Monday, March 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $191.90, for a total transaction of $457,681.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 426,015 shares of company stock worth $89,431,994 in the last ninety days. 11.32% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Baillie Gifford & Co. acquired a new stake in shares of CrowdStrike in the 4th quarter valued at $28,000. Lindbrook Capital LLC boosted its stake in shares of CrowdStrike by 107.7% in the 4th quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 135 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,000 after purchasing an additional 70 shares in the last quarter. NewSquare Capital LLC boosted its stake in shares of CrowdStrike by 200.0% in the 4th quarter. NewSquare Capital LLC now owns 150 shares of the company’s stock valued at $32,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. CENTRAL TRUST Co acquired a new stake in shares of CrowdStrike in the 4th quarter valued at $35,000. Finally, Laurel Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of CrowdStrike by 57.1% in the 4th quarter. Laurel Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 165 shares of the company’s stock valued at $35,000 after purchasing an additional 60 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 60.00% of the company’s stock.

CrowdStrike Holdings, Inc provides cloud-delivered solutions for endpoint and cloud workload protection in the United States, Australia, Germany, India, Israel, Romania, and the United Kingdom. It offers 19 cloud modules on its Falcon platform through a software as a service subscription-based model that covers various security markets, such as corporate workload security, security and vulnerability management, managed security services, IT operations management, threat intelligence services, identity protection, and log management.

