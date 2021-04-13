Crown Crafts, Inc. (NASDAQ:CRWS) Short Interest Up 382.9% in March

Crown Crafts, Inc. (NASDAQ:CRWS) was the recipient of a significant increase in short interest in the month of March. As of March 31st, there was short interest totalling 39,600 shares, an increase of 382.9% from the March 15th total of 8,200 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 24,800 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 1.6 days. Currently, 0.5% of the company’s shares are sold short.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in CRWS. Renaissance Technologies LLC boosted its holdings in Crown Crafts by 5.6% in the fourth quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 492,208 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $3,544,000 after acquiring an additional 26,000 shares in the last quarter. Ariel Investments LLC lifted its position in shares of Crown Crafts by 16.6% in the 4th quarter. Ariel Investments LLC now owns 44,048 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $317,000 after purchasing an additional 6,271 shares during the period. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its stake in shares of Crown Crafts by 0.6% during the 4th quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 227,866 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $1,629,000 after purchasing an additional 1,375 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 37.92% of the company’s stock.

Get Crown Crafts alerts:

Shares of Crown Crafts stock opened at $7.75 on Tuesday. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $7.79 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $7.14. Crown Crafts has a 12-month low of $4.13 and a 12-month high of $8.40. The firm has a market cap of $77.35 million, a PE ratio of 10.62 and a beta of 0.98. The company has a quick ratio of 2.05, a current ratio of 3.55 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02.

Crown Crafts (NASDAQ:CRWS) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, February 9th. The textile maker reported $0.21 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.17 by $0.04. The company had revenue of $19.48 million for the quarter. Crown Crafts had a return on equity of 15.83% and a net margin of 9.65%.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, April 2nd. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 12th were paid a dividend of $0.08 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, March 11th. This represents a $0.32 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.13%.

Crown Crafts Company Profile

Crown Crafts, Inc engages in designing, marketing, and distribution of infant, toddler, and juvenile products. It also offers infant and toddler bedding, blankets and swaddle blankets, nursery and toddler accessories, room decor, reusable and disposable bibs, and burp cloths, Hooded Bath towels and wash clothes, development toys and feeding and care goods.

Read More: Special Purpose Acquisition Company (SPAC) – What You Need to Know

Receive News & Ratings for Crown Crafts Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Crown Crafts and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.