Crown (CRW) Market Cap Hits $4.27 Million

Crown (CURRENCY:CRW) traded up 6.9% against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 14:00 PM ET on April 13th. One Crown coin can currently be bought for approximately $0.16 or 0.00000250 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. Crown has a market cap of $4.27 million and $19,148.00 worth of Crown was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last week, Crown has traded down 8.8% against the dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Bitcoin (BTC) traded 5.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $63,345.33 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded up 11.5% against the dollar and now trades at $746.45 or 0.01178380 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded up 13.5% against the dollar and now trades at $291.91 or 0.00460816 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash ABC (BCHA) traded up 2.9% against the dollar and now trades at $40.73 or 0.00064291 BTC.

Steem (STEEM) traded down 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $1.21 or 0.00001915 BTC.

PIXEL (PXL) traded 11.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.13 or 0.00000209 BTC.

DragonVein (DVC) traded 43.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.28 or 0.00000443 BTC.

Namecoin (NMC) traded up 26.5% against the dollar and now trades at $2.13 or 0.00003370 BTC.

DAOBet (BET) traded 10.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0095 or 0.00000015 BTC.

Color Platform (CLR) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0081 or 0.00000013 BTC.

Crown Profile

Crown (CRW) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the SHA-256 hashing algorithm. It was first traded on October 8th, 2014. Crown’s total supply is 26,986,225 coins. The official website for Crown is crownplatform.com . The Reddit community for Crown is /r/Crown and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . The official message board for Crown is medium.com/crownplatform . Crown’s official Twitter account is @CrownPlatform and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “Crown was created in 2014 as a proof of work digital currency and an alternative to FIAT currencies. It migrated to a custom proof of stake consensus mechanism in April 2019. CRW provides an open-access, decentralized economy that uses blockchain technology to support new applications. “

Crown Coin Trading

