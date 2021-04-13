Crown Target of Unusually High Options Trading (NYSE:CCK)

Crown Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:CCK) was the recipient of unusually large options trading activity on Monday. Traders bought 870 call options on the stock. This is an increase of 1,143% compared to the typical daily volume of 70 call options.

Several analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Crown from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $103.00 price target for the company. in a research note on Tuesday, December 22nd. Citigroup boosted their price objective on shares of Crown from $117.00 to $125.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 11th. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price target on shares of Crown from $107.00 to $118.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, January 11th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price objective on Crown from $104.00 to $112.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 20th. Finally, Barclays raised their target price on Crown from $103.00 to $122.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, February 11th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $108.38.

Shares of Crown stock opened at $105.54 on Tuesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $14.24 billion, a P/E ratio of 27.63, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.99 and a beta of 1.14. Crown has a 12-month low of $55.85 and a 12-month high of $106.30. The company has a quick ratio of 0.74, a current ratio of 1.19 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.47. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $98.32 and a 200 day simple moving average of $94.08.

Crown (NYSE:CCK) last announced its earnings results on Monday, February 8th. The industrial products company reported $1.50 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.28 by $0.22. Crown had a return on equity of 33.90% and a net margin of 4.52%. The business had revenue of $2.98 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.88 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $1.04 EPS. Crown’s revenue was up 6.8% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Crown will post 5.71 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 25th. Investors of record on Thursday, March 11th were issued a $0.20 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, March 10th. This represents a $0.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.76%. Crown’s dividend payout ratio is 15.66%.

Crown announced that its Board of Directors has approved a share repurchase program on Thursday, February 25th that authorizes the company to buyback $1.50 billion in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization authorizes the industrial products company to reacquire up to 11.4% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback programs are often an indication that the company’s leadership believes its shares are undervalued.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Norges Bank acquired a new position in shares of Crown during the fourth quarter worth approximately $124,947,000. TOMS Capital Investment Management LP acquired a new stake in shares of Crown in the 4th quarter valued at $80,441,000. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Crown by 174.0% during the fourth quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,255,615 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $125,811,000 after acquiring an additional 797,424 shares during the period. Nuveen Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in Crown by 22.8% in the fourth quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 3,805,363 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $381,297,000 after acquiring an additional 707,418 shares during the last quarter. Finally, P Schoenfeld Asset Management LP bought a new stake in Crown during the 4th quarter worth about $69,238,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 87.90% of the company’s stock.

Crown Holdings, Inc designs, manufactures, and sells packaging products and equipment for consumer goods and industrial products in the Americas, Europe, and the Asia Pacific. It offers products for consumer goods, including steel and aluminum cans for food, beverage, household, and other consumer products; glass bottles for beverage product; and metal vacuum closures and steel crowns through its sales organization to the soft drink, food, citrus, brewing, household products, personal care, and various other industries.

