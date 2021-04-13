CryptoBonusMiles (CBM) Price Reaches $0.0014 on Exchanges

CryptoBonusMiles (CURRENCY:CBM) traded up 17.9% against the dollar during the one day period ending at 15:00 PM E.T. on April 13th. CryptoBonusMiles has a market capitalization of $7.08 million and $311,948.00 worth of CryptoBonusMiles was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One CryptoBonusMiles coin can now be bought for $0.0014 or 0.00000002 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last week, CryptoBonusMiles has traded 66.9% higher against the dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Chainlink (LINK) traded 6.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $34.96 or 0.00055704 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 1.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $12.23 or 0.00019487 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded 21% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded down 19.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded up 5.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00000350 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001594 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 0.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $52.73 or 0.00084013 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded down 2.3% against the dollar and now trades at $393.74 or 0.00627286 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded 6.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $20.33 or 0.00032381 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded 6.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $23.93 or 0.00038125 BTC.

CBM is a coin. It was first traded on May 13th, 2018. CryptoBonusMiles’ total supply is 5,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 4,999,998,301 coins. The official message board for CryptoBonusMiles is medium.com/@aeronaero . CryptoBonusMiles’ official website is cryptobonusmiles.com . CryptoBonusMiles’ official Twitter account is @aeron_aero and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for CryptoBonusMiles is /r/AeronAero and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

According to CryptoCompare, “CryptoBonusMiles (CBM) is a universal bonus miles aggregation platform developed by Aeron for anyone who travels by air, would enable the users to get crypto rewards and discover the major airline loyalty programs. A user will get CBM points for all activities on the platform, which accrue together with airline bonus miles. These points will serve as extra rewards to use on discounts or products at partner shops. “

