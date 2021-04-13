Cryptobuyer (XPT) Hits Market Cap of $549,073.08

Cryptobuyer (CURRENCY:XPT) traded 20.2% lower against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 12:00 PM ET on April 13th. During the last seven days, Cryptobuyer has traded up 9.8% against the US dollar. Cryptobuyer has a total market capitalization of $549,073.08 and approximately $13,326.00 worth of Cryptobuyer was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Cryptobuyer coin can now be purchased for about $0.0096 or 0.00000015 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Chainlink (LINK) traded 6.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $34.65 or 0.00054358 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded up 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $12.16 or 0.00019081 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded down 21% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded 19.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 7.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00000346 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001569 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 2.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $53.18 or 0.00083434 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 1.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $395.30 or 0.00620160 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded 1.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $20.86 or 0.00032731 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded down 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $24.37 or 0.00038228 BTC.

Cryptobuyer (XPT) is a coin. Its launch date was October 28th, 2018. Cryptobuyer’s total supply is 155,254,440 coins and its circulating supply is 57,282,664 coins. Cryptobuyer’s official message board is medium.com/@Cryptobuyer . Cryptobuyer’s official Twitter account is @cryptobuyer . The official website for Cryptobuyer is cryptobuyer.io

According to CryptoCompare, “Cryptobuyer is a crypto payment infrastructure provider. It allows merchants and businesses to have cryptocurrencies payments available for their customers by contracting the platform PoS solution. An ATM-like feature is available for the people to buy and sell cryptocurrencies, as well as a mobile app where it is possible to see the Cryptobuyer partners. Crpytopbuyers initial token was the Plata token which used the same ticker, XPT, and was an Ethereum-based (ERC-20) cryptocurrency, used to empower the platform as it will serve the users as a medium to exchange value within the Cryptobuyer ecosystem. “

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Cryptobuyer directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Cryptobuyer should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Cryptobuyer using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

