Crypton Trading 10.1% Higher This Week (CRP)

Crypton (CURRENCY:CRP) traded 7% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 19:00 PM Eastern on April 13th. Over the last seven days, Crypton has traded 10.1% higher against the U.S. dollar. One Crypton coin can now be bought for approximately $0.17 or 0.00000269 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. Crypton has a total market capitalization of $618,726.40 and approximately $118.00 worth of Crypton was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Get Crypton alerts:

XRP (XRP) traded up 27.6% against the dollar and now trades at $1.78 or 0.00002805 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001574 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $42.93 or 0.00067600 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 7.3% against the dollar and now trades at $35.65 or 0.00056127 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 2.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $12.55 or 0.00019758 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded down 1% against the dollar and now trades at $164.63 or 0.00259216 BTC.

USD Coin (USDC) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001574 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded down 2.4% against the dollar and now trades at $2.88 or 0.00004528 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded 21% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded down 19.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Crypton Coin Profile

Crypton (CRYPTO:CRP) is a coin. Its launch date was December 23rd, 2017. Crypton’s total supply is 3,619,003 coins. Crypton’s official website is u.is . Crypton’s official Twitter account is @cranepay_io and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “CranePay [CRP] is a cryptocurrency, which is a direct descendant of Bitcoin and based on the ideas of decentralized P2P networks from Satoshi Nakamoto. The main objective of CranePay [CRP] is to return the direct purpose of using cryptocurrency as a payment system in which the guarantor of transactions (third party) is the program code. “

Crypton Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Crypton directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Crypton should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Crypton using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Crypton Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Crypton and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.