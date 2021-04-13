Cryptopay Price Hits $0.0710 on Major Exchanges (CPAY)

Cryptopay (CURRENCY:CPAY) traded 2.3% higher against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 12:00 PM Eastern on April 13th. One Cryptopay coin can now be purchased for about $0.0710 or 0.00000112 BTC on popular exchanges. Cryptopay has a market capitalization of $4.85 million and $993.00 worth of Cryptopay was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last seven days, Cryptopay has traded up 13.8% against the US dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 7.8% against the dollar and now trades at $34.78 or 0.00054886 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 1.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $12.11 or 0.00019112 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded down 21% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded 19.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded up 7.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00000346 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001578 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded up 2.7% against the dollar and now trades at $53.00 or 0.00083636 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 3.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $394.71 or 0.00622919 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded up 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $20.52 or 0.00032380 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded 2.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $23.98 or 0.00037852 BTC.

About Cryptopay

Cryptopay (CRYPTO:CPAY) is a coin. Cryptopay’s total supply is 90,414,745 coins and its circulating supply is 68,378,738 coins. Cryptopay’s official Twitter account is @cryptopay and its Facebook page is accessible here . Cryptopay’s official message board is blog.cryptopay.me . The Reddit community for Cryptopay is https://reddit.com/r/Cryptopay and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Cryptopay’s official website is cryptopay.me

According to CryptoCompare, “Cryptopay is a platform that will leverage the Ethereum blockchain to empower their digital payment solutions. Cryptopay provides services like a Bitcoin wallet, a CPAY credit card, a Bitcoin payment gateway, brokerage services, and a Peer-to-Peer marketplace. Cryptopay token will benefit the tokens holders with a monthly basis reward, starting with 10% of the total revenue from the services available. Depending on the business success, it could be replaced by referral commissions. “

Cryptopay Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Cryptopay directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Cryptopay should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Cryptopay using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

