CryptoSoul Reaches 24-Hour Trading Volume of $3,233.00 (SOUL)

CryptoSoul (CURRENCY:SOUL) traded 15.3% lower against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 15:00 PM E.T. on April 13th. CryptoSoul has a market capitalization of $443,667.33 and approximately $3,233.00 worth of CryptoSoul was traded on exchanges in the last day. One CryptoSoul coin can now be bought for about $0.0016 or 0.00000003 BTC on popular exchanges. Over the last week, CryptoSoul has traded down 38.9% against the US dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Get CryptoSoul alerts:

Avalanche (AVAX) traded up 3.8% against the dollar and now trades at $33.75 or 0.00053701 BTC.

Algorand (ALGO) traded up 3.8% against the dollar and now trades at $1.52 or 0.00002416 BTC.

Elrond (EGLD) traded down 4.7% against the dollar and now trades at $213.45 or 0.00339634 BTC.

NEAR Protocol (NEAR) traded down 2.7% against the dollar and now trades at $6.52 or 0.00010370 BTC.

Theta Fuel (TFUEL) traded 1.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.34 or 0.00000548 BTC.

Helium (HNT) traded 1.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $15.93 or 0.00025345 BTC.

Ardor (ARDR) traded up 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.49 or 0.00000773 BTC.

Wanchain (WAN) traded 4.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.39 or 0.00003809 BTC.

Kava.io (KAVA) traded down 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $6.48 or 0.00010315 BTC.

NativeCoin (N8V) traded 1,553.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $9.94 or 0.00015816 BTC.

About CryptoSoul

CryptoSoul uses the hashing algorithm. Its launch date was May 12th, 2018. CryptoSoul’s total supply is 287,844,484 coins and its circulating supply is 279,785,180 coins. CryptoSoul’s official message board is medium.com/@cryptosoul . The official website for CryptoSoul is cryptosoul.io . The Reddit community for CryptoSoul is /r/CryptoSoul . CryptoSoul’s official Twitter account is @CryptoSoul_ and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “Phantasma describes itself as a fast, secure and scalable blockchain solution powered by the governance token SOUL and the energy token KCAL that allows for interoperability with other blockchains while maintaining a decentralized governance system. With its staking mechanism, dual token system and non fungible tokens, it allows users to access digital goods & services such as communication, entertainment, marketplace and storage Chain swaps between NEO and Phantasma is already live, as it was a necessity to launch the blockchain. The next blockchain to be introduced to chain swaps was Ethereum. Ethereum and certain other coins are now swappable to Phantasma and able to be spent within the Phantasma ecosystem. Since the chain swap works in both directions, an ERC20 SOUL token was introduced. “

CryptoSoul Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as CryptoSoul directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire CryptoSoul should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase CryptoSoul using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for CryptoSoul Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for CryptoSoul and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.