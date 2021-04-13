Cryptrust One Day Volume Reaches $3,342.00 (CTRT)

Cryptrust (CURRENCY:CTRT) traded down 9.2% against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 14:00 PM ET on April 13th. During the last week, Cryptrust has traded down 1.3% against the US dollar. One Cryptrust coin can currently be purchased for approximately $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC on major exchanges. Cryptrust has a total market cap of $169,473.57 and approximately $3,342.00 worth of Cryptrust was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Get Cryptrust alerts:

XRP (XRP) traded 36.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.86 or 0.00002937 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001580 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded up 5.9% against the dollar and now trades at $42.74 or 0.00067472 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $164.43 or 0.00259571 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded down 3.5% against the dollar and now trades at $2.85 or 0.00004493 BTC.

Kusama (KSM) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $426.27 or 0.00672930 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded 4.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $62,720.05 or 0.99012894 BTC.

Wrapped BNB (WBNB) traded down 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $576.39 or 0.00909914 BTC.

THORChain (RUNE) traded up 14.1% against the dollar and now trades at $12.74 or 0.00020120 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded 4.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

Cryptrust Profile

Cryptrust’s total supply is 8,966,516,684 coins and its circulating supply is 7,092,756,485 coins. Cryptrust’s official Twitter account is @cryptrustdapp and its Facebook page is accessible here . Cryptrust’s official website is cryptrust.io

Buying and Selling Cryptrust

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Cryptrust directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Cryptrust should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Cryptrust using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Cryptrust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Cryptrust and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.