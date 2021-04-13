CSX (CSX) to Release Quarterly Earnings on Tuesday

CSX (NASDAQ:CSX) is scheduled to issue its quarterly earnings data after the market closes on Tuesday, April 20th. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of $1.02 per share for the quarter. Persons that are interested in registering for the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.

CSX (NASDAQ:CSX) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 20th. The transportation company reported $1.04 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.00 by $0.04. CSX had a net margin of 26.08% and a return on equity of 22.83%. The business had revenue of $2.83 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.75 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.99 earnings per share. On average, analysts expect CSX to post $4 EPS for the current fiscal year and $4 EPS for the next fiscal year.

NASDAQ:CSX opened at $98.61 on Tuesday. CSX has a 52 week low of $58.80 and a 52 week high of $98.85. The company has a quick ratio of 1.73, a current ratio of 1.84 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.27. The stock has a market capitalization of $74.89 billion, a PE ratio of 27.39, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.00 and a beta of 1.18. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $94.09 and its 200-day moving average price is $88.99.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 15th. Investors of record on Friday, February 26th were issued a $0.28 dividend. This is a boost from CSX’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.26. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, February 25th. This represents a $1.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.14%. CSX’s dividend payout ratio is presently 26.86%.

A number of equities research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Stifel Nicolaus cut shares of CSX from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $92.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Friday, January 22nd. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Cowen raised their price objective on CSX from $84.00 to $91.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a report on Friday, January 22nd. Royal Bank of Canada dropped their target price on shares of CSX from $102.00 to $100.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, January 22nd. Argus raised their price target on shares of CSX from $90.00 to $98.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, January 25th. Finally, Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell upped their price objective on shares of CSX from $87.00 to $105.00 in a research note on Monday, January 11th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and fifteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. CSX presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $91.38.

CSX Company Profile

CSX Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides rail-based freight transportation services. The company offers rail services; and transportation of intermodal containers and trailers, as well as other transportation services, such as rail-to-truck transfers and bulk commodity operations. It transports chemicals, agricultural and food products, automotive, minerals, forest products, fertilizers, and metals and equipment; and coal, coke, and iron ore to electricity-generating power plants, steel manufacturers, and industrial plants, as well as exports coal to deep-water port facilities.

