CTS Eventim AG & Co. KGaA (ETR:EVD) PT Set at €45.00 by Nord/LB

CTS Eventim AG & Co. KGaA (ETR:EVD) has been assigned a €45.00 ($52.94) price objective by analysts at Nord/LB in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday, Borsen Zeitung reports. The brokerage currently has a “sell” rating on the stock. Nord/LB’s price target would suggest a potential downside of 10.25% from the stock’s current price.

Several other brokerages have also recently weighed in on EVD. Kepler Capital Markets set a €49.00 ($57.65) price objective on CTS Eventim AG & Co. KGaA and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, January 22nd. Baader Bank set a €30.00 ($35.29) price objective on CTS Eventim AG & Co. KGaA and gave the company a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 23rd. DZ Bank restated a “sell” rating on shares of CTS Eventim AG & Co. KGaA in a report on Thursday, March 25th. Finally, Berenberg Bank set a €58.00 ($68.24) price objective on shares of CTS Eventim AG & Co. KGaA and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 25th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and two have given a hold rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Sell” and an average price target of €45.50 ($53.53).

Shares of ETR EVD traded down €0.56 ($0.66) during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting €50.14 ($58.99). The company had a trading volume of 116,776 shares, compared to its average volume of 148,299. The company has a market capitalization of $4.81 billion and a PE ratio of -58.51. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of €54.38 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of €50.09. The company has a current ratio of 0.88, a quick ratio of 0.77 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 69.16. CTS Eventim AG & Co. KGaA has a one year low of €31.36 ($36.89) and a one year high of €59.20 ($69.65).

CTS Eventim AG & Co KGaA operates in the leisure events market Germany, Italy, Switzerland, Austria, Finland, Netherlands, Spain, and internationally. It operates in two segments, Ticketing and Live Entertainment. The Ticketing segment produces, sells, brokers, distributes, and markets tickets for concerts, theatre, art, sports, and other events.

