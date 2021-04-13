CTT – Correios De Portugal, S.A. (OTCMKTS:CTTOF) Short Interest Up 387.2% in March

CTT – Correios De Portugal, S.A. (OTCMKTS:CTTOF) was the target of a significant increase in short interest in March. As of March 31st, there was short interest totalling 57,000 shares, an increase of 387.2% from the March 15th total of 11,700 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 18,500 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 3.1 days.

Shares of CTTOF opened at $4.00 on Tuesday. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $3.42. CTT – Correios De Portugal has a 12-month low of $2.10 and a 12-month high of $4.00.

CTT – Correios De Portugal Company Profile

CTT – Correios De Portugal, SA, together with its subsidiaries, provides postal and financial services worldwide. The company operates through Mail, Express & Parcels, Financial Services, and Banco CTT segments. It offers addressed mail, transactional mail, international inbound and outbound mail, and advertising mail distribution related services; CTT LogÃ­stica, a platform for the creation of product catalogue, storage, order preparation, and distribution to the final consumer which allows customers to focus on the development and sale of their products; banking services; courier; transport solutions; payment network management services through Payshop; and documental services.

