CubeSmart (NYSE:CUBE) Sets New 52-Week High at $40.33

CubeSmart (NYSE:CUBE)’s share price reached a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The company traded as high as $40.33 and last traded at $40.32, with a volume of 1577 shares. The stock had previously closed at $39.82.

CUBE has been the subject of several research reports. Raymond James cut shares of CubeSmart from a “market perform” rating to an “underperform” rating in a report on Thursday, February 4th. BMO Capital Markets upgraded shares of CubeSmart from an “underperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $36.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Thursday, January 7th. Zacks Investment Research cut CubeSmart from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, February 8th. Truist upped their price target on CubeSmart from $37.00 to $39.00 in a research note on Tuesday, March 16th. Finally, Truist Securities boosted their price objective on CubeSmart from $37.00 to $39.00 in a research report on Tuesday, March 16th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $36.20.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.13, a current ratio of 0.04 and a quick ratio of 0.04. The stock has a market capitalization of $8.08 billion, a PE ratio of 46.30, a P/E/G ratio of 8.51 and a beta of 0.27. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $37.73 and its 200-day moving average price is $34.84.

CubeSmart (NYSE:CUBE) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 25th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.22 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.42 by ($0.20). CubeSmart had a net margin of 24.83% and a return on equity of 9.30%. On average, analysts expect that CubeSmart will post 1.68 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 15th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, April 1st will be issued a $0.34 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, March 31st. This represents a $1.36 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.37%. CubeSmart’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 80.47%.

In other CubeSmart news, CEO Christopher P. Marr sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $37.50, for a total transaction of $375,000.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 475,314 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $17,824,275. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Company insiders own 1.11% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. FNY Investment Advisers LLC acquired a new position in shares of CubeSmart during the 4th quarter valued at about $50,000. International Assets Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in CubeSmart in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $54,000. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board acquired a new position in shares of CubeSmart during the 4th quarter worth $82,000. Assetmark Inc. purchased a new position in CubeSmart in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $97,000. Finally, Van ECK Associates Corp raised its position in shares of CubeSmart by 23.5% during the 3rd quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 5,860 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $189,000 after purchasing an additional 1,114 shares during the last quarter. 99.65% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

CubeSmart Company Profile (NYSE:CUBE)

CubeSmart is a self-administered and self-managed real estate investment trust. The Company's self-storage properties are designed to offer affordable, easily accessible and secure storage space for residential and commercial customers. According to the 2020 Self-Storage Almanac, CubeSmart is one of the top three owners and operators of self-storage properties in the United States.

