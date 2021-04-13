Cullen/Frost Bankers, Inc. (NYSE:CFR) Expected to Announce Quarterly Sales of $353.95 Million

Wall Street analysts expect Cullen/Frost Bankers, Inc. (NYSE:CFR) to post sales of $353.95 million for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Four analysts have issued estimates for Cullen/Frost Bankers’ earnings, with the highest sales estimate coming in at $358.90 million and the lowest estimate coming in at $342.90 million. Cullen/Frost Bankers posted sales of $374.37 million during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a negative year-over-year growth rate of 5.5%. The company is scheduled to announce its next earnings report on Thursday, April 29th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Cullen/Frost Bankers will report full-year sales of $1.39 billion for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $1.29 billion to $1.45 billion. For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the company will report sales of $1.39 billion, with estimates ranging from $1.28 billion to $1.46 billion. Zacks’ sales calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that that provide coverage for Cullen/Frost Bankers.

Get Cullen/Frost Bankers alerts:

Cullen/Frost Bankers (NYSE:CFR) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, January 27th. The bank reported $1.38 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.28 by $0.10. Cullen/Frost Bankers had a net margin of 22.81% and a return on equity of 6.68%. The firm had revenue of $357.06 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $351.61 million. During the same period last year, the firm posted $1.60 EPS.

Several equities analysts have weighed in on the stock. Truist Securities raised their target price on shares of Cullen/Frost Bankers from $96.00 to $111.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, March 15th. Truist lifted their price target on shares of Cullen/Frost Bankers from $96.00 to $111.00 in a report on Monday, March 8th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on shares of Cullen/Frost Bankers from $85.00 to $90.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 24th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Cullen/Frost Bankers from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $120.00 price target for the company. in a report on Tuesday, March 9th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company. Cullen/Frost Bankers has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $87.20.

NYSE:CFR opened at $111.28 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 0.72, a quick ratio of 0.72 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $110.74 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $90.76. Cullen/Frost Bankers has a twelve month low of $55.53 and a twelve month high of $119.77. The company has a market capitalization of $7.06 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.92, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.13 and a beta of 1.56.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 15th. Investors of record on Friday, February 26th were given a $0.72 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, February 25th. This represents a $2.88 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.59%. Cullen/Frost Bankers’s dividend payout ratio is presently 42.11%.

In related news, EVP William L. Perotti sold 12,250 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $106.09, for a total value of $1,299,602.50. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 105,765 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $11,220,608.85. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Bobby Berman sold 17,502 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $103.55, for a total transaction of $1,812,332.10. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 32,739 shares in the company, valued at $3,390,123.45. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 121,752 shares of company stock worth $12,463,335 over the last three months. Corporate insiders own 4.75% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in CFR. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC acquired a new position in Cullen/Frost Bankers during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Robinson Value Management Ltd. acquired a new position in Cullen/Frost Bankers during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $44,000. CI Investments Inc. lifted its position in Cullen/Frost Bankers by 21.7% during the fourth quarter. CI Investments Inc. now owns 757 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $66,000 after buying an additional 135 shares in the last quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund acquired a new position in Cullen/Frost Bankers during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $138,000. Finally, Toronto Dominion Bank acquired a new position in Cullen/Frost Bankers during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $141,000. 81.39% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Cullen/Frost Bankers

Cullen/Frost Bankers, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Frost Bank that offers commercial and consumer banking services in Texas. It operates in two segments, Banking and Frost Wealth Advisors. The company offers commercial banking services to corporations and other business clients, including financing for industrial and commercial properties, interim construction related to industrial and commercial properties, equipment, inventories and accounts receivables, and acquisitions; commercial leasing; and treasury management services.

Recommended Story: Quiet Period Expirations

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Cullen/Frost Bankers (CFR)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Cullen/Frost Bankers Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cullen/Frost Bankers and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.