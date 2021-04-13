Cullen/Frost Bankers, Inc. (NYSE:CFR) Expected to Announce Quarterly Sales of $353.95 Million

Analysts expect Cullen/Frost Bankers, Inc. (NYSE:CFR) to post sales of $353.95 million for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Four analysts have issued estimates for Cullen/Frost Bankers’ earnings, with the highest sales estimate coming in at $358.90 million and the lowest estimate coming in at $342.90 million. Cullen/Frost Bankers posted sales of $374.37 million during the same quarter last year, which suggests a negative year over year growth rate of 5.5%. The company is expected to announce its next earnings results on Thursday, April 29th.

On average, analysts expect that Cullen/Frost Bankers will report full-year sales of $1.39 billion for the current year, with estimates ranging from $1.29 billion to $1.45 billion. For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the firm will post sales of $1.39 billion, with estimates ranging from $1.28 billion to $1.46 billion. Zacks’ sales calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that follow Cullen/Frost Bankers.

Get Cullen/Frost Bankers alerts:

Cullen/Frost Bankers (NYSE:CFR) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, January 27th. The bank reported $1.38 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.28 by $0.10. Cullen/Frost Bankers had a net margin of 22.81% and a return on equity of 6.68%. The business had revenue of $357.06 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $351.61 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $1.60 EPS.

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on CFR shares. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on shares of Cullen/Frost Bankers from $85.00 to $90.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 24th. Truist boosted their price target on shares of Cullen/Frost Bankers from $96.00 to $111.00 in a research report on Monday, March 8th. Truist Securities boosted their price target on shares of Cullen/Frost Bankers from $96.00 to $111.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, March 15th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Cullen/Frost Bankers from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $120.00 price target for the company. in a research report on Tuesday, March 9th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the stock. Cullen/Frost Bankers has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $87.20.

Shares of CFR stock opened at $111.28 on Tuesday. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $110.74 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $90.76. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06, a current ratio of 0.72 and a quick ratio of 0.72. Cullen/Frost Bankers has a 1 year low of $55.53 and a 1 year high of $119.77. The stock has a market capitalization of $7.06 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.92, a PEG ratio of 2.13 and a beta of 1.56.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 15th. Investors of record on Friday, February 26th were given a $0.72 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, February 25th. This represents a $2.88 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.59%. Cullen/Frost Bankers’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 42.11%.

In other Cullen/Frost Bankers news, CFO Jerry Salinas sold 12,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $98.75, for a total transaction of $1,185,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 32,206 shares in the company, valued at $3,180,342.50. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Carlos Alvarez sold 40,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $99.12, for a total transaction of $3,964,800.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 414,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $41,035,680. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 121,752 shares of company stock valued at $12,463,335 over the last quarter. 4.75% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Aristotle Capital Management LLC boosted its position in Cullen/Frost Bankers by 9.3% during the fourth quarter. Aristotle Capital Management LLC now owns 4,540,487 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $396,067,000 after buying an additional 387,700 shares during the period. King Luther Capital Management Corp boosted its position in Cullen/Frost Bankers by 0.4% during the fourth quarter. King Luther Capital Management Corp now owns 2,318,925 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $202,280,000 after buying an additional 9,220 shares during the period. Sprucegrove Investment Management Ltd. raised its stake in shares of Cullen/Frost Bankers by 77.6% during the fourth quarter. Sprucegrove Investment Management Ltd. now owns 943,207 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $82,276,000 after acquiring an additional 412,207 shares during the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its stake in shares of Cullen/Frost Bankers by 2.9% during the fourth quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 671,983 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $58,618,000 after acquiring an additional 18,725 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Norges Bank bought a new position in shares of Cullen/Frost Bankers during the fourth quarter valued at about $46,857,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 81.39% of the company’s stock.

Cullen/Frost Bankers Company Profile

Cullen/Frost Bankers, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Frost Bank that offers commercial and consumer banking services in Texas. It operates in two segments, Banking and Frost Wealth Advisors. The company offers commercial banking services to corporations and other business clients, including financing for industrial and commercial properties, interim construction related to industrial and commercial properties, equipment, inventories and accounts receivables, and acquisitions; commercial leasing; and treasury management services.

Featured Article: What is diluted earnings per share (Diluted EPS)?

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Cullen/Frost Bankers (CFR)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Cullen/Frost Bankers Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cullen/Frost Bankers and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.