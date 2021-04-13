Cullinan Oncology (NASDAQ:CGEM) Shares Up 8.5%

Cullinan Oncology, Inc. (NASDAQ:CGEM) shot up 8.5% on Tuesday . The stock traded as high as $32.40 and last traded at $32.40. 955 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 100% from the average session volume of 292,105 shares. The stock had previously closed at $29.87.

Several research firms recently weighed in on CGEM. Evercore ISI began coverage on Cullinan Oncology in a report on Tuesday, February 2nd. They set an “outperform” rating and a $55.00 price objective on the stock. Morgan Stanley initiated coverage on Cullinan Oncology in a report on Tuesday, February 2nd. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $38.00 target price on the stock. SVB Leerink initiated coverage on Cullinan Oncology in a report on Tuesday, February 2nd. They set an “outperform” rating and a $52.00 target price on the stock. Finally, HC Wainwright lifted their target price on Cullinan Oncology from $47.00 to $48.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 30th.

The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $42.40.

Cullinan Management, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on developing a pipeline of targeted oncology and immuno-oncology therapies for cancer patients in the United States. The company's lead candidate is the CLN-081, an orally available small molecule that is in a Phase I/IIa dose escalation and expansion trial for treating patients with non-small cell lung cancer.

