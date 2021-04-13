Cummins (NYSE:CMI) Given New $260.00 Price Target at Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft

Cummins (NYSE:CMI) had its price objective boosted by stock analysts at Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft from $252.00 to $260.00 in a report issued on Tuesday, The Fly reports. The brokerage currently has a “hold” rating on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft’s price objective indicates a potential downside of 0.47% from the company’s previous close.

CMI has been the subject of several other research reports. Argus upped their price target on Cummins from $246.00 to $281.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 11th. Cowen upped their price target on Cummins from $239.00 to $243.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 9th. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell boosted their price objective on Cummins from $265.00 to $315.00 in a research report on Tuesday, March 16th. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on Cummins from $238.00 to $260.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group raised Cummins from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price objective for the stock from $250.00 to $325.00 in a research report on Wednesday, March 10th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, fourteen have given a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $235.71.

CMI opened at $261.23 on Tuesday. The company has a market cap of $38.28 billion, a PE ratio of 24.64, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.94 and a beta of 1.09. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $261.86 and a 200-day moving average of $237.00. Cummins has a 52-week low of $140.93 and a 52-week high of $277.09. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42, a quick ratio of 1.33 and a current ratio of 1.94.

Cummins (NYSE:CMI) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 3rd. The company reported $3.36 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.74 by $0.62. The company had revenue of $5.83 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.18 billion. Cummins had a return on equity of 20.30% and a net margin of 8.12%. The firm’s revenue was up 4.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $2.56 EPS. On average, research analysts predict that Cummins will post 11.41 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, VP Thaddeus B. Ewald sold 650 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $244.27, for a total transaction of $158,775.50. Following the sale, the vice president now directly owns 9,656 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,358,671.12. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Norman Thomas Linebarger sold 8,389 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $245.10, for a total value of $2,056,143.90. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 99,927 shares in the company, valued at $24,492,107.70. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 11,498 shares of company stock worth $2,816,552. 1.04% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Equitable Holdings Inc. increased its position in shares of Cummins by 3.7% during the fourth quarter. Equitable Holdings Inc. now owns 1,265 shares of the company’s stock worth $287,000 after buying an additional 45 shares during the period. Absher Wealth Management LLC grew its holdings in Cummins by 0.7% in the fourth quarter. Absher Wealth Management LLC now owns 6,625 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,504,000 after purchasing an additional 48 shares during the period. BLB&B Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Cummins by 3.8% in the fourth quarter. BLB&B Advisors LLC now owns 1,373 shares of the company’s stock worth $312,000 after purchasing an additional 50 shares during the period. Woodley Farra Manion Portfolio Management Inc. grew its holdings in Cummins by 4.5% in the fourth quarter. Woodley Farra Manion Portfolio Management Inc. now owns 1,149 shares of the company’s stock worth $261,000 after purchasing an additional 50 shares during the period. Finally, Parsons Capital Management Inc. RI grew its holdings in Cummins by 0.3% in the fourth quarter. Parsons Capital Management Inc. RI now owns 18,549 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,213,000 after purchasing an additional 50 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 81.07% of the company’s stock.

Cummins Inc designs, manufactures, distributes, and services diesel and natural gas engines, electric and hybrid powertrains, and related components worldwide. It operates through five segments: Engine, Distribution, Components, Power Systems, and New Power. The company offers diesel and natural gas powered engines under the Cummins and other customer brands for the heavy and medium-duty truck, bus, recreational vehicle, light-duty automotive, construction, mining, marine, rail, oil and gas, defense, and agricultural markets; and offers new parts and services, as well as remanufactured parts and engines.

