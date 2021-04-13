Curate (XCUR) 24-Hour Trading Volume Hits $13.90 Million

Curate (CURRENCY:XCUR) traded 25.3% higher against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 7:00 AM E.T. on April 13th. One Curate coin can now be bought for $8.98 or 0.00014291 BTC on major exchanges. Curate has a total market capitalization of $54.46 million and approximately $13.90 million worth of Curate was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last week, Curate has traded up 71.6% against the U.S. dollar.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 1.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $33.42 or 0.00053217 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $12.00 or 0.00019111 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded 21% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded down 19.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded up 6.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00000350 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001593 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $52.84 or 0.00084140 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded up 5.3% against the dollar and now trades at $394.66 or 0.00628397 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded 6.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $20.53 or 0.00032690 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded down 6.2% against the dollar and now trades at $24.09 or 0.00038363 BTC.

Curate is a coin. Curate’s total supply is 8,500,000 coins and its circulating supply is 6,068,374 coins. Curate’s official website is curate.style . Curate’s official Twitter account is @curateproject and its Facebook page is accessible here . Curate’s official message board is medium.com/@curateproject

According to CryptoCompare, “CURATE is a style discovery decentralized app (DApp) i.e ‘blockchain smart contract enabled’ platform, which rewards you with digital tokens in the form of BTC, ETH and our own CUR8 tokens in return for users curating fashion styles. Fashion brands and retailers have partnered up with Curate to showoff their latest styles, raise brand awareness and increase their online sales. In return, Curate provides a trustless platform allowing users to feedback a curated collection of fashion styles for the community to discover. “

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Curate directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Curate should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Curate using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

