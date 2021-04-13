Curative Biotechnology, Inc. (OTCMKTS:CTYX) Short Interest Update

Curative Biotechnology, Inc. (OTCMKTS:CTYX) saw a significant decrease in short interest in March. As of March 31st, there was short interest totalling 7,100 shares, a decrease of 82.0% from the March 15th total of 39,400 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 1,898,100 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.0 days.
CTYX stock traded down $0.01 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $0.15. 1,008,801 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,111,738. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $0.16 and its 200 day moving average is $0.08. Curative Biotechnology has a 12-month low of $0.00 and a 12-month high of $0.22.
About Curative Biotechnology
