Curative Biotechnology, Inc. (OTCMKTS:CTYX) Short Interest Update

Curative Biotechnology, Inc. (OTCMKTS:CTYX) saw a significant decrease in short interest in March. As of March 31st, there was short interest totalling 7,100 shares, a decrease of 82.0% from the March 15th total of 39,400 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 1,898,100 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.0 days.

CTYX stock traded down $0.01 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $0.15. 1,008,801 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,111,738. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $0.16 and its 200 day moving average is $0.08. Curative Biotechnology has a 12-month low of $0.00 and a 12-month high of $0.22.

About Curative Biotechnology

Connectyx Technologies Holdings Group, Inc engages in the provision of software solutions for the healthcare market. Its products include MedFlash, electronic Personal Health Manager, Medical Alert, personal emergency response services, product and medical transcription, disease management, revenue cycle management, and medical consulting-billing.

