Curve DAO Token (CRV) Tops One Day Trading Volume of $203.73 Million

Curve DAO Token (CURRENCY:CRV) traded down 1.5% against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 8:00 AM Eastern on April 13th. Curve DAO Token has a total market cap of $822.60 million and $203.73 million worth of Curve DAO Token was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last seven days, Curve DAO Token has traded 6.2% lower against the dollar. One Curve DAO Token coin can currently be bought for approximately $3.03 or 0.00004811 BTC on major exchanges.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Chainlink (LINK) traded 1.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $33.47 or 0.00053177 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $11.99 or 0.00019044 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded 21% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded down 19.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded up 6.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00000348 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001588 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded down 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $52.73 or 0.00083763 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $388.30 or 0.00616862 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded down 2.7% against the dollar and now trades at $20.79 or 0.00033035 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded down 6.4% against the dollar and now trades at $23.70 or 0.00037644 BTC.

Curve DAO Token is a coin. Its launch date was September 6th, 2018. Curve DAO Token’s total supply is 1,474,982,110 coins and its circulating supply is 271,649,532 coins. The official website for Curve DAO Token is guides.curve.fi/everything-you-need-to-know-about-crv . Curve DAO Token’s official Twitter account is @CravyHQ and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “Curve is an exchange liquidity pool on Ethereum (like Uniswap) designed for (1) extremely efficient stablecoin trading (2) low risk, supplemental fee income for liquidity providers, without an opportunity cost. Curve allows users (and smart contracts like 1inch, Paraswap, Totle and Dex.ag) to trade between DAI and USDC with a bespoke low slippage, low fee algorithm designed specifically for stablecoins and earn fees. Behind the scenes, the liquidity pool is also supplied to the Compound protocol or iearn.finance where it generates even more income for liquidity providers. “

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Curve DAO Token directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Curve DAO Token should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Curve DAO Token using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

